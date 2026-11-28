The factional battle within the Congress in Atam Nagar intensified on Friday with two factions holding parallel programmes. One, led by MP and former state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, along with ticket-aspirant former MLA Simrajeet Singh Bains, organised an ‘Insaaf March’. The second, led by another contender, Kamaljit Singh Karwal, continued its ward-wise ‘Jawaani Sambhaal Cycle Yatra’, backed by senior Congress leaders Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh. Warring also launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, holding it responsible for the prevailing situation in the state and accusing it of patronising gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. (HT) more

Friday was the third day of the Karwal’s yatra, an extension of a similar campaign launched by Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Warring-Bains event was attended by several Congress leaders, including Capt Sandeep Sandhu (retd), Ludhiana Urban Congress president Sanjay Talwar, former MLAs Rakesh Pandey and Kuldeep Singh Vaid. Former MLA Balwinder Singh Bains, Simarjeet’s brother, was also present.

Bains merged his Lok Insaaf Party with the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was inducted into the party by Warring.

Addressing the gathering, Warring targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of betraying the people of Punjab despite securing a massive mandate in the 2022 assembly elections.

“Gangster violence had crossed all limits and people no longer felt safe in the state. The audacity of gangsters to openly commit murders reflected the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab,” he alleged.

Warring also launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, holding it responsible for the prevailing situation in the state and accusing it of patronising gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Karwal, along with Ashu and Rana Gurjeet, held a parallel programme to build support for his bid to secure the party ticket.