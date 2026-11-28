Taking note of the recent collapse of a bridge in Patiala district, public works minister Harbhajan Singh has ordered all senior field engineering officers of the Public Works Department (B&R) to inspect all bridges under their respective jurisdictions across the state. Chairing a review meeting, the minister directed the field officers to pay special attention to the structural condition of bridges, including foundations, piers, abutments, decks and other critical components. (HT) more

Chairing a review meeting, the minister directed the field officers to pay special attention to the structural condition of bridges, including foundations, piers, abutments, decks and other critical components. “Any signs of cracks, deterioration or structural distress must be promptly assessed and necessary preventive measures taken. Wherever required, specialised agencies, reputed technical institutions or structural engineering experts may be engaged to conduct detailed structural safety audits and non-destructive testing, particularly for old and vulnerable bridges,” he said.

The directive came days after a 60-metre-long steel truss bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur highway collapsed on November 19. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) built the bridge in 2016, raising questions about its structural safety and maintenance.

During the meeting, the minister also assessed the constituency- and division-wise status of the ongoing works related to state highways and link roads.