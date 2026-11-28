Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh on Friday dismissed the electoral prospects of a reunited BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab, claiming that both parties would remain restricted to single-digit seat tallies in the upcoming assembly polls. Pargat was speaking during a press conference after SAD leader Dr Nishan Singh Hakimwala joined the Congress. (HT) more

Claiming the BJP’s own internal surveys projected fewer than 10 seats for the saffron party, Singh said reviving the coalition would fail to attract votes. “The political base of both the BJP and the SAD will decline. Their supporters will not even be willing to vote for each other,” he said.

Pargat was speaking during a press conference after SAD leader Dr Nishan Singh Hakimwala joined the Congress. Dr Nishan had contested the 2017 and 2022 Punjab assembly elections from the Budhlada assembly constituency on the SAD ticket.

Pargat said his strong grassroots connection and social standing in the region would further strengthen the Congress in the Malwa belt. “The doors of the Congress are always open to people with a good reputation in society and a commitment to public service,” he said at a press conference.

On the selection of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, he said the Congress would provide equal opportunities to experienced leaders, women and young aspirants. He said the process of preparing the list of candidates had begun only three days ago and a meeting of the screening committee would be held shortly.

He said he personally wanted the screening committee to meet all leaders and aspirants concerned, and listen to their views before finalising the candidates. The party had already assessed its preparations and prospects in certain constituencies, he added.