The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned two more Punjab government officials in connection with its money laundering probe originating from a graft case against suspended deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his alleged middleman Kirshanu Sharda. The remaining five have already appeared before the agency and recorded their statements on different dates between November 23 and 26. (HT) more

The two officials — Ropar Range DIG Swapan Sharma (IPS) and retired IAS officer Gurpreet Kaur Sapra — were among seven serving and retired administrative and police officers summoned by the agency for questioning this week. The remaining five have already appeared before the agency and recorded their statements on different dates between November 23 and 26.

These include Kumar Rahul (IAS), administrative secretary, health and family welfare department; Neeru Katyal Gupta (IAS), special secretary, general administration and coordination; Anand Sagar Sharma, staff officer to the commissioner, Faridkot division; Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh (PPS); and Arun Sekhri, a retired IAS officer.

The ED is likely to summon more serving and retired government officials for questioning as it widens its investigation into Sharda’s alleged network of contacts within the Punjab government, officials familiar with the probe said.

“We have been scrutinising the digital record recovered from Bhullar’s aide Kirshanu Sharda. During his interrogation, the names of several serving and retired officials came to fore. Their statements are being recorded to ascertain the nature of their alleged associations with him,” an ED official said.

In October 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 2009-batch IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar, then DIG, Ropar Range, and his alleged middleman, Kirshanu Sharda, a national-level hockey player, in a ₹8-lakh bribery case.

The CBI action came on a complaint by Akash Batta, a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer, who alleged that Bhullar demanded illegal gratification through Sharda for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his business.

Following massive cash and asset recoveries during subsequent searches, the CBI also registered a separate disproportionate assets (DA) FIR against Bhullar later that month.

Based on these two CBI FIRs, the ED initiated a parallel money-laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As part of its probe, the ED arrested Sharda on September 18, 2026, and Bhullar on October 9, 2026. Currently, both remain in judicial custody.

Sharda acted as middleman: ED

On November 20 this year, the ED filed a prosecution complaint before the special PMLA court in Chandigarh, alleging that Sharda acted as a middleman for several government officials, facilitating transfers, postings and other official work in exchange for money.

The agency stated that Sharda had developed a network of contacts in the police, civil administration, revenue authorities and other government departments. According to the ED, he acted as a conduit between people seeking official favours and public servants who could influence or decide such matters.

The ED investigation attributed around ₹1 crore in alleged proceeds of crime to Sharda. It also found that ₹1 crore had been credited to eight bank and post office accounts held by him and his wife between 2013 and 2025. A significant increase in transactions was noticed from 2023 onwards, when credits of nearly ₹86 lakh were recorded, including cash deposits of around ₹59 lakh. Before 2023, the total credits stood at around ₹14 lakh, the ED said.

Sharda has claimed that the money came from hockey coaching and tournament-related activities, while his wife earned through home tuition. However, the agency said they failed to produce documentary evidence to substantiate these claims. Their income tax returns also did not reflect earnings corresponding to the amounts deposited in their accounts, said the ED.

The agency is also probing UPI transactions worth ₹17 lakh received in Sharda’s Bank of Baroda account, allegedly in connection with facilitating transfers, postings and other official work.