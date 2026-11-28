Tension prevailed in Ferozepur’s Zira as family members of 19-year-old Jashandeep, alleging custodial torture leading to his death, staged a protest by placing his body at Sherawala Chowk on Friday and demanding action against the policemen concerned. The protest was joined by a large number of residents and activists from various organisations who raised slogans against the police. (HT) more

The protest was joined by a large number of residents and activists from various organisations who raised slogans against the police.

Jashandeep, a Class 12 student and budding hockey player from Basti Machhianwala, was allegedly taken into custody by the Kulgarhi police on November 16 for questioning in some matter, sources said.

The family of the Dalit youth alleged that he was tortured during custody and fell ill shortly after being handed back to them. He was subsequently taken to hospitals in Zira and later Moga, where he remained under treatment for around five days before passing away.

His mother, Sarabjit Kaur, claimed her son had no previous physical ailments and aspired to become an international hockey player. He had also participated in state-level sporting events and won several medals.

Zira City SHO Jaswinder Singh Brar refuted the allegations, claiming that the youth was suffering from a kidney ailment and had been released after questioning.

He denied any assault in custody and said the post-mortem examination would be conducted before further action.

Members of the Krantikari Gramin Mazdoor Union, led by Dilbag Singh, also joined the protest.

Punjab BJP SC Morcha President Sheetal Angural condemned the incident and demanded immediate registration of a murder case against the concerned police officials.