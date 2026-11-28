Two days after a gang-related shootout at Milan Dhaba near Kharawar on the Delhi-Rohtak highway claimed four lives, preliminary police investigations have suggested that a 24-year-old youth with no criminal antecedents was killed after being mistaken for a member of a rival gang. The youth was reportedly chased upstairs by armed assailants and shot multiple times while attempting to escape the indiscriminate firing. The attackers followed him, mistaking him for Sunny Ritolia or one of his associates, and fired several rounds. He sustained eight bullet injuries and died on the first floor, the family said. (HT File) more

The victim, Naveen alias Himanshu, was a resident of Beri in Jhajjar district. The other three victims were identified as Rinku (28), Vineet alias Vinny (22) and Yash alias Ganju, also known as Harsh (22), all residents of Dighal village in Jhajjar.

According to police, the three men from Dighal had criminal cases registered against them and were allegedly associated with the Sunny Ritolia faction. Sunny Ritolia, believed to be the principal target of the attack, managed to escape.

Sampla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rishi Kant said Himanshu had no criminal record. However, preliminary investigations revealed that he had shaken hands with the other men at their table. His association with the deceased or any criminal gang has not yet been established, and the matter remains under investigation.

According to family members, Himanshu had visited Bhaloth village, where his sister was married, to help with agricultural work on nearby fields. After attending a wedding function, he went to the dhaba around midnight to collect food for himself and his brother-in-law.

At around 1am, at least five armed assailants entered the premises and opened indiscriminate fire. Himanshu reportedly ran upstairs in an attempt to save himself. The attackers followed him, mistaking him for Sunny Ritolia or one of his associates, and fired several rounds. He sustained eight bullet injuries and died on the first floor, the family said.

Himanshu’s maternal uncle Omveer and other relatives maintained that he had no connection with any criminal gang and had never been involved in a police case. They said he had run upstairs only to save his life.

Himanshu was the only son of farmer Rajbir. He had recently purchased a tractor and started helping his father with agricultural work. A BA student at Jat College, Rohtak, he aspired to join the armed forces, inspired by his grandfather, who had served in the army. He had cleared the physical recruitment test but failed the medical examination due to an ear-related problem. He was subsequently preparing for a clerk’s post.

Police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to identify and arrest the assailants. CCTV footage shows the attackers entering the hotel, loading their weapons and chasing the victims.

An Instagram account reportedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, citing revenge for previous killings. Police are verifying the claim.

Investigators are probing the incident against the backdrop of the longstanding rivalry between the Himanshu Bhau and Sunny Ritolia, alias Baba, gangs, which have roots in the Ritoli area of Rohtak. Further investigations are underway.