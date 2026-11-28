Police have arrested two shooters allegedly hired by foreign-based gangster Shaganpreet, who is suspected of running an extortion network in Punjab, to carry out a firing attack at a Ludhiana resort owner’s residence on November 15. The accused, identified as Jatinder, a resident of Khamano, and Sukhbir, a resident of Morinda, were arrested on the night of November 26. (HT) more

The incident, which the police had kept under wraps, came to light on Thursday following the arrest of the two accused in a joint operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Ludhiana police.

The accused, identified as Jatinder, a resident of Khamano, and Sukhbir, a resident of Morinda, were arrested on the night of November 26.

The case was disclosed by Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav through a social media post following the arrests. A .30-bore pistol, a magazine and four live cartridges were recovered from the duo’s possession.

According to investigation, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire at the resort owner’s residence near the Circuit House on the night of November 15 before fleeing.

The owner subsequently informed the police, following which investigators examined CCTV footage from the area. The footage reportedly showed two suspects escaping on a motorcycle after the firing.

Police said the accused revealed during interrogation that they had established contact with Shaganpreet through social media. They later communicated with him through the encrypted messaging application Signal, where the deal for carrying out the firing was allegedly finalised.

Shaganpreet allegedly arranged ₹60,000, a pistol and drugs for them through an intermediary. The consignment was delivered to the accused in Ludhiana before they carried out the attack.

Investigators have found that the pistol used in the firing was allegedly procured from Madhya Pradesh. The person who supplied the weapon to the accused has yet to be identified. He was reportedly in contact with the shooters through Signal as well.

The police further revealed that both arrested accused were drug addicts and had previous criminal records. Their criminal antecedents are being verified, while efforts are underway to identify the arms supplier and establish the complete network behind the attack.