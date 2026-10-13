IndiGo airline said in an advisory on Tuesday that all its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled till October 17 due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.
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The airline Customers are advised to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.
“Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns,” IndiGo said.
“Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations,” it said in its advisory.
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Authorities meanwhile, have extended the closure of Riyadh's international airport until Saturday and airlines scrapped flights after continuing attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis emptied the skies over Saudi Arabia's capital.
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Authorities meanwhile, have extended the closure of Riyadh's international airport until Saturday and airlines scrapped flights after continuing attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis emptied the skies over Saudi Arabia's capital.
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Operations at King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia's second-busiest airport after Jeddah, were suspended to "allow for the completion of procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of the airport's facilities", the Saudi civil aviation authority said in a statement.
Late on Monday, the Houthis said they had attacked the airport with a ballistic missile, shortly after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the group towards Riyadh.
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Home/India News/IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till Oct 17
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