A 35-year-old woman, who was employed with a private domestic airline, was found dead in a forest area under mysterious circumstances in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The police said a detailed probe is underway. (File)

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The woman, identified as Varsha Turkar from Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, was found lying in a pool of blood in Bondrani (Arjuni) forest area, under Dawaniwada police station. A friend, who had accompanied her to the spot and claimed they were attacked by a group of robbers, has been detained for questioning, the police added.

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The victim worked with IndiGo airlines at Pune airport. The police said she got married in 2024 and has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

"We reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and carried out the preliminary investigation. The claims made about an attack and robbery by unidentified people are being verified, and the post-mortem findings will be important in establishing the cause of death,” Anup Uike, police in-charge, Waraseoni police station in Balaghat, said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggested that Turkar travelled to her native village Khairlanji taluka of Balaghat district with her daughter on Diwali. At around 4pm on Saturday, the woman left her house to meet a friend, Nitesh Agrawal, along the banks of the Wainganga, near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggested that Turkar travelled to her native village Khairlanji taluka of Balaghat district with her daughter on Diwali. At around 4pm on Saturday, the woman left her house to meet a friend, Nitesh Agrawal, along the banks of the Wainganga, near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border. {{/usCountry}}

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Hours later, Nitesh reached out to the woman’s family, saying they had been attacked by unknown people. When Turkar’s family members reached the spot, they found her lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Khairlanji, where doctors declared her dead around 7pm.

The police said Agrawal told the woman’s family that a group of unidentified people dressed in burqas allegedly attacked her in a bid to rob her.

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Agrawal, however, did not sustain any injuries in the attack, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to ascertain the chain of events and verify the man’s claims.

The police said that since the woman was declared dead at the health centre in Khairlanji, an accidental death report (ADR) was filed and preliminary proceedings initiated.

Following the post-mortem examination, the investigation-related documents are likely to be handed over to Maharashtra Police from their Madhya Pradesh counterparts for further action. The Dawaniwada police in Gondia district will conduct the investigation since the incident occurred in their jurisdiction, officers said.