IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna gets a bomb threat
Jun 04, 2025 02:38 PM IST
A bomb threat has been reported on an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna.
A bomb threat has been reported on an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna.
This comes two days after a hoax bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station. Jammu Police and Railway Police conducted a search, and nothing suspicious was found.
Jammu Police received a call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb or an explosive at the railway station on Sunday evening.
Before that, an alert was also issued at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi after authorities received a threat of a possible bomb attack.
Security personnel immediately sprang into action as Udyog Bhawan houses several central government departments.
(This is a developing story.)
News / India News /
IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna gets a bomb threat