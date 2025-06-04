Search Search
IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna gets a bomb threat

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2025 02:38 PM IST

A bomb threat has been reported on an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna.

A bomb threat has been reported on an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna.

This is a developing story.(PTI)
This is a developing story.(PTI)

This comes two days after a hoax bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station. Jammu Police and Railway Police conducted a search, and nothing suspicious was found.

Jammu Police received a call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb or an explosive at the railway station on Sunday evening.

Before that, an alert was also issued at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi after authorities received a threat of a possible bomb attack.

Security personnel immediately sprang into action as Udyog Bhawan houses several central government departments.

(This is a developing story.)

News / India News / IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna gets a bomb threat
