IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna gets a bomb threat

A bomb threat has been reported on an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna. This is a developing story.(PTI)

This comes two days after a hoax bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station. Jammu Police and Railway Police conducted a search, and nothing suspicious was found.

Jammu Police received a call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb or an explosive at the railway station on Sunday evening.

Before that, an alert was also issued at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi after authorities received a threat of a possible bomb attack.

Security personnel immediately sprang into action as Udyog Bhawan houses several central government departments.

(This is a developing story.)