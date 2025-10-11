Edit Profile
    IndiGo flight reports windshield crack mid-air, undergoes inspection

    The airline's engineering team has been alerted and is carrying out a detailed inspection of the aircraft.

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:38 PM IST
    ANI
    A technical issue was reported on IndiGo flight 7253 operating from Madurai to Chennai on Friday after the captain observed a crack on the aircraft's windshield, according to sources.

    The crack was noticed by the pilot as soon as it appeared on the aircraft's windshield. (Reuters/ Representational)

    The crack was noticed by the pilot as soon as it appeared on the aircraft's windshield. The airline's engineering team has been alerted and is carrying out a detailed inspection of the aircraft. Preliminary findings indicate that the crack is external.

    IndiGo sources said the aircraft will be cleared for service after all mandatory maintenance checks are completed.

