IndiGo flight reports windshield crack mid-air, undergoes inspection

Published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:38 PM IST
ANI
A technical issue was reported on IndiGo flight 7253 operating from Madurai to Chennai on Friday after the captain observed a crack on the aircraft's windshield, according to sources.
The crack was noticed by the pilot as soon as it appeared on the aircraft's windshield. The airline's engineering team has been alerted and is carrying out a detailed inspection of the aircraft. Preliminary findings indicate that the crack is external.
IndiGo sources said the aircraft will be cleared for service after all mandatory maintenance checks are completed.