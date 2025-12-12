Indigo flight status live updates: Airline's CEO asked to appear before DGCA today

Live

Indigo flight status live updates: On Wednesday, IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta dismissed the allegations including that they “engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules".

Indigo flight status live updates: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers is expected to appear before aviation regulator DGCA on Friday on a summon to submit a report on the mass flight cancellations that began on December 2. He appeared before the regulatory body on Thursday as the airline offered its passengers who were left stranded at airports between December 3 and 5 a travel voucher of ₹10,000 amid the ongoing flight cancellation crisis. The voucher will stay valid for 12 months. This compensation was offered in addition to the flight ticket refunds and the compensation of ₹5,000 to 10,000 mandated by the government. The flight cancellations continued on Thursday even as the government hardened its stance on the crisis. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu blamed IndiGo's “gross mismanagement” and issues with the crew rostering system for the crisis that hit millions of passengers this month. On Thursday, IndiGo cancelled 200 pre-planned flights and 60 more at airports, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier. IndiGo flight cancellation crisis | Key points The flight operations of one of India's biggest airlines started disrupting on December 2 and peaked on December 5 with thousands of flights cancelled and airports across India flooded with stranded passengers and unclaimed baggage.

Responding to the crisis, the airline's chairman Vikram Singh Mehta issued a video statement on Wednesday and dismissed the allegations including that they “engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules".

Between December 1 and 9, IndiGo cancelled 4,290 domestic flights, while it scrapped only 64 international flights, according to the data submitted by the airline to the government, which HT has reviewed.

On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation constituted an eight member oversight team to monitor IndiGo’s operations amid large-scale airline disruptions. ...Read More

