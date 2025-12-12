Indigo flight status live updates: Airline's CEO asked to appear before DGCA today
Indigo flight status live updates: On Thursday, IndiGo cancelled 200 pre-planned flights and 60 more at airports, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier.
- 4 Mins agoDelhi HC raps Centre over IndiGo crisis
- 12 Mins agoCentre probing IndiGo’s stable international operations amid domestic meltdown
- 20 Mins agoWho is on DGCA's panel to probe IndiGo crisis?
- 30 Mins agoWhy IndiGo was worst hit by government norms
- 37 Mins agoIndiGo CEO asked to appear before DGCA on Friday
- 42 Mins agoIndiGo crisis a result of gross mismanagement, says aviation minister
Indigo flight status live updates: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers is expected to appear before aviation regulator DGCA on Friday on a summon to submit a report on the mass flight cancellations that began on December 2. He appeared before the regulatory body on Thursday as the airline offered its passengers who were left stranded at airports between December 3 and 5 a travel voucher of ₹10,000 amid the ongoing flight cancellation crisis. The voucher will stay valid for 12 months. This compensation was offered in addition to the flight ticket refunds and the compensation of ₹5,000 to 10,000 mandated by the government....Read More
The flight cancellations continued on Thursday even as the government hardened its stance on the crisis. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu blamed IndiGo's “gross mismanagement” and issues with the crew rostering system for the crisis that hit millions of passengers this month.
On Thursday, IndiGo cancelled 200 pre-planned flights and 60 more at airports, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier.
IndiGo flight cancellation crisis | Key points
- The flight operations of one of India's biggest airlines started disrupting on December 2 and peaked on December 5 with thousands of flights cancelled and airports across India flooded with stranded passengers and unclaimed baggage.
- Responding to the crisis, the airline's chairman Vikram Singh Mehta issued a video statement on Wednesday and dismissed the allegations including that they “engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules".
- Between December 1 and 9, IndiGo cancelled 4,290 domestic flights, while it scrapped only 64 international flights, according to the data submitted by the airline to the government, which HT has reviewed.
- On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation constituted an eight member oversight team to monitor IndiGo’s operations amid large-scale airline disruptions.
Indigo flight status live updates: Delhi HC raps Centre over IndiGo crisis
Indigo flight status live updates: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions, seeking answers from the Centre as to how a crisis of this level emerged in the first place. Over the past nine days, over 4600 flights have been cancelled by IndiGo airlines, leaving passengers stranded.
Hearing the matter in the high court, the Delhi HC held up Centre and asked who would be responsible for such a crisis.
"The situation created in the past week has raised an alarm. The disruption has caused the passengers facing continued inconvenience. Such disruption has even resulted in an unreasonable surge in the fares being charged by the other airlines," said the court.
Indigo flight status live updates: Centre probing IndiGo’s stable international operations amid domestic meltdown
Indigo flight status live updates: The government is examining how IndiGo’s international operations remained relatively unaffected even as its domestic network collapsed in the first week of December as the airline failed to keep up with new crew rostering rules aimed at reducing pilot fatigue and improving safety, officials aware of the matter said.
Between December 1 and 9, IndiGo cancelled 4,290 domestic flights, while it scrapped only 64 international flights, showed data submitted by the airline to the government, which HT has reviewed. Read more.
Indigo flight status live updates: Who is on DGCA's panel to probe IndiGo crisis?
Indigo flight status live updates: The four-member DGCA-constituted comprises Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal.
Indigo flight status live updates: Why IndiGo was worst hit by government norms
With IndiGo commanding over 65 per cent of India's domestic market, the chaos triggered a nationwide ripple effect, hitting it the worst, overwhelming airports and leaving rival carriers unable to absorb the surge of displaced passengers.
On December 2 - the day mass cancellations began - figures for showed that IndiGo saw the sharpest slippage in on time to 35 per cent, while the Air India, Akasa and Air India Express recorded 67 per cent, 73 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively, HT earlier reported.
Terminals saw irate crowds and piles of unclaimed baggage. Regulators stepped in with fare caps and advisories, while IndiGo rolled out fee waivers, refunds and a phased restoration plan. In a near-duopoly market where IndiGo and Air India control over 91 per cent share, recovery is expected to take time.
Despite widespread disruptions, other airlines were not hit as severely as IndiGo largely because the carrier operates the country's biggest network with the highest number of flights, making it more vulnerable to cascading delays. Read more.
Indigo flight status live updates: IndiGo CEO asked to appear before DGCA on Friday
Indigo flight status live updates: IndiGo, in a regulatory filing, said that its CEO Pieter Elbers has been asked to appear on December 12, before the Committee of Officers at DGCA, which is examining the matter related to flight disruptions.
Enhancing oversight, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) officials on Thursday began monitoring IndiGo's operations, refunds, and other processes from the airline's headquarters, sources cited in reports said.
They said the officials are expected to submit daily reports on the situation at the airline, which has been grappling with significant operational disruptions and the subsequent cancellation of thousands of flights due to planning failures related to the implementation of new pilot and crew duty norms.
(with inputs from PTI)
Indigo flight status live updates: IndiGo crisis a result of gross mismanagement, says aviation minister
Indigo flight status live updates: The Union government appeared to harden its stance against embattled airline IndiGo on Thursday as civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu blamed the airline’s “gross mismanagement” and issues with the crew rostering system for the scheduling meltdown that affected millions of flyers this month. Read more.