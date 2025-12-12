4 flight op inspectors responsible for pilot training, airline safety suspended over IndiGo cancellations

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday suspended four flight operation inspectors (FIOs) over mass cancellations of IndiGo flights that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports. These officials are responsible for airline safety, pilot training and operational compliance. Patna, Bihar, India -Dec .11, 2025: Stranded passengers waiting at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna amid widespread Indigo flights disruptions, Bihar, India, Thursday,11, 2025.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Their suspension comes ahead of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers' expected appearance before the aviation regulator today.

The development came after days of rampant cancellations of IndiGo flights across India, the highest impact seen last week on Friday with over 1,600 cancellations in a single day.

The disruptions were widely attributed to IndiGo's failure in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) that came into effect in November. The government also blamed the airline's “mismanagement” and handling of its crew roster.

As cancellations continued to disrupt passengers' travel plans, the government took some big steps, like setting a deadline on refunds and ordering other airlines to keep their flight ticket prices in check.

DGCA officials reportedly stationed themselves at IndiGo's headquarters to monitor the operations on Thursday, a day when over 200 flights were cancelled at Delhi and Bangalore airports.

The government also ordered the airline, India's biggest domestic carrier, to cut down its daily operations by 10% in light of the flight disruptions. According to news agency PTI, IndiGo has said that it is expected to operate 1,950 flights carrying around 3 lakh passengers.

The airline generally operates around 2,300 flights daily in its winter schedule.

Nearly 5,000 flight cancellations were recorded across airports in India since December 2, the day the disruptions began. Notably, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu told the Parliament recently that the carrier didn't flag any issues at a meeting held just one day prior to the start of disruptions.