Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: 200+ cancellations across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai today
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Over 160 flights stand cancelled on Tuesday, 121 of them in Bengaluru alone. The airline operates 2,200 flights a day in the winter schedule, but the government has decided to cut short the figure.
IndiGo is the largest domestic carrier in the country and commands 60% of India’s domestic market. The airline operates 2,200 flights a day in the winter schedule, but the government has decided to cut short the figure.
While there is no confirmation on the official number, some officials told HT that at least 100 a day could be pulled back.
Here are key updates on the IndiGo chaos:
Over 4,500 cancellations so far: The mass cancellations of IndiGo flights began on Tuesday last week, and over 4,500 flights have been cancelled until Monday this week. Even as the airline said the situation was returning to normalcy, the airline saw over 500 fresh cancellations on Monday, stranding several passengers on airports.
Why the delays and cancellations? The reason behind the big disruption is being attributed to the airline's failure to implement the second phase of the updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) that came into effect in November. The rules aimed at reducing fatigue and improving rest periods for pilots, but IndiGo had reportedly been facing a pilot shortage.
Govt relaxes roster norms: In the face of the flight disruptions impacting passengers and to ease pressure on crew rosters, aviation regulator DGCA has temporarily relaxed the flight duty norms that dealt with night-duty requirements, rules governing duties that stretch into night hours, and the mandatory weekly rest rule for pilots.
IndiGo didn't flag problems before chaos? Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that IndiGo didn't flag any problems during a key meeting on December 1, just one day before the airline started seeing mass cancellations. Naidu squarely blamed IndiGo's "internal system" and defended the crew roster norms.
Govt to curtail IndiGo's winter schedule: Naidu also said that IndiGo's winter schedule of operating 2,200 flights would be brought down. "We will curtail IndiGo's routes. They are currently operating 2,200 flights. We will definitely curtail them," Naidu told Doordarshan news channel.
Govt deploys senior officers for on-ground inspection at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, 7 other airports
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: The civil aviation ministry has deployed senior officers for on-ground inspections across 10 major airports, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, among others. Officers at the level of Deputy Secretary, Director and Joint Secretary will visit the airports within December 10.
Congress MP seeks discussion in Lok Sabha on 'govt's failure' in preventing IndiGo chaos
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday submitted a notice for suspension of business in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the 'government's failure in preventing and responding to the unprecedented IndiGo flight disruptions, massive passenger harassment, and exploitative airfare surge.'
Fresh flight chart from Delhi airport shows IndiGo flight status today
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Visuals of the Delhi airport this morning showed a chart of different airlines' flight scheduled for a departure. It shows three IndiGo flights, headed to Dharamshala, Bikaner and Leh, respectively.
'Things are almost back to normal', says civil aviation ministry official
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: After days of rampant cancellations across India, a civil aviation ministry official has said that things are “almost back to normal”.
“IndiGo has flown more than 1,800 flights today, which is almost normal. All the other airlines, like Akasa, Air India Express, Air India, and Spicejet, have flown their full capacity,” Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said, adding that 90% of the baggage belonging to passengers has arrived and is being sent to people's respective addresses.
4 domestic flights cancelled in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram today
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: At least four domestic IndiGo flights (one arriving and three departing) have been cancelled at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala for the day, ANI reported.
Over 120 cancellations in Bengaluru, 41 in Chennai today so far
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: In Bengaluru, 58 arriving and 63 departing IndiGo flights stand cancelled for the day, news agency ANI reported, citing the airport authorities. Besides, the Chennai airport also said in a tweet that IndiGo Airlines' 18 departures and 23 arrivals have been cancelled for the day.
Govt says IndiGo didn't flag issues in key meet before cancellations
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday addressed the IndiGo chaos in Rajya Sabha and said that the airline didn't flag any issues it was facing during a meeting on December 1, just one day before the mass flight cancellations began.
Naidu blamed IndiGo's "internal system" and defended the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) that came into effect in November. "The IndiGo crisis happened due to problems in its crew rostering and internal planning system," Naidu said while answering a question by MP Pramod Tiwari.
Big loss ahead of IndiGo after rampant flight cancellations, predicts Moody's
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Amid rampant flight cancellations, a big financial loss is staring IndiGo in the eye, as per analysts of Moody's Ratings. “The disruptions are credit negative because IndiGo could face significant financial damage from loss of revenue because of flight cancellations, refunds and other compensation…,” Moody's Ratings analysts Nidhi Dhruv and Vikash Halan wrote in a 8 December note. Read full story here.
Over 4,500 flights cancelled in 7 days, a breakdown
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: With mass disruptions of IndiGo flights beginning on December 2, over 4,500 cancellations have taken place over seven days. A breakdown:
Tuesday, Dec 2: Over 150 cancellations
Wednesday, Dec 3: Nearly 200 cancellations
Thursday, Dec 4: 300+ cancellations
Friday, Dec 5: Around 1,600 cancelled
Saturday, Dec 6: Around 850 cancelled
Sunday, Dec 7: Around 650 flights cancelled
Monday, Dec 8: Over 500 cancellations
Govt planning to curtail IndiGo's winter flights schedule amid cancellations
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Amid mass flight cancellations that crossed 4,500 on Monday, the government has decided to cut down the number of flights IndiGo plans to operate daily in the winter season. “Looking at the current status of the airline, there may soon be a reduction in the daily approved IndiGo’s flight numbers for the current winter schedule operations," an aviation ministry official confirmed to HT. The airline operates 2,200 daily in the winter season.