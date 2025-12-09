Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: 200+ cancellations across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai today

IndiGo is the largest domestic carrier in the country and commands 60% of India’s domestic market. The airline operates 2,200 flights a day in the winter schedule, but the government has decided to cut short the figure.

While there is no confirmation on the official number, some officials told HT that at least 100 a day could be pulled back.

Here are key updates on the IndiGo chaos:

Over 4,500 cancellations so far: The mass cancellations of IndiGo flights began on Tuesday last week, and over 4,500 flights have been cancelled until Monday this week. Even as the airline said the situation was returning to normalcy, the airline saw over 500 fresh cancellations on Monday, stranding several passengers on airports.

Why the delays and cancellations? The reason behind the big disruption is being attributed to the airline's failure to implement the second phase of the updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) that came into effect in November. The rules aimed at reducing fatigue and improving rest periods for pilots, but IndiGo had reportedly been facing a pilot shortage.

Govt relaxes roster norms: In the face of the flight disruptions impacting passengers and to ease pressure on crew rosters, aviation regulator DGCA has temporarily relaxed the flight duty norms that dealt with night-duty requirements, rules governing duties that stretch into night hours, and the mandatory weekly rest rule for pilots.

IndiGo didn't flag problems before chaos? Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that IndiGo didn't flag any problems during a key meeting on December 1, just one day before the airline started seeing mass cancellations. Naidu squarely blamed IndiGo's "internal system" and defended the crew roster norms.

Govt to curtail IndiGo's winter schedule: Naidu also said that IndiGo's winter schedule of operating 2,200 flights would be brought down. "We will curtail IndiGo's routes. They are currently operating 2,200 flights. We will definitely curtail them," Naidu told Doordarshan news channel.