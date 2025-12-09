Govt orders 10% operations cut: 5 key updates on IndiGo flight cancellations

IndiGo continued facing criticism as flight disruptions entered continued for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday, with over 400 cancellations across major cities. Parallelly, Centre ordered the airline to curtail its operations by 10 per cent on Tuesday. IndiGo airlines flight cancellations: Over 400 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, with Delhi and Bengaluru being the cities worst-affected by the disruptions.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned by the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday to provide an update on the ongoing situation. Follow IndiGo airlines flight cancellations live updates

Earlier in the day, Elbers released a video statement on the airline's X handle and informed that IndiGo is "back on its feet", adding that its "operations are stable". The airline chief once again expressed that he is "profusely apologetic" about the inconvenience that these disruptions caused to the passengers.

IndiGo flight disruptions | 5 key updates