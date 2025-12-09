Govt orders 10% operations cut: 5 key updates on IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline CEO Elbers was summoned by the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday to provide an update on the ongoing situation.
IndiGo continued facing criticism as flight disruptions entered continued for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday, with over 400 cancellations across major cities. Parallelly, Centre ordered the airline to curtail its operations by 10 per cent on Tuesday.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned by the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday to provide an update on the ongoing situation.
Earlier in the day, Elbers released a video statement on the airline's X handle and informed that IndiGo is "back on its feet", adding that its "operations are stable". The airline chief once again expressed that he is "profusely apologetic" about the inconvenience that these disruptions caused to the passengers.
IndiGo flight disruptions | 5 key updates
- Over 400 cancellations: IndiGo reportedly cancelled more than 400 flights on Tuesday, with Delhi and Bengaluru being the cities worst-affected by the disruptions. From Delhi alone, 152 flights were cancelled, 121 from Bengaluru, 58 flights from Hyderabad, 41 from Chennai, 16 from Ahmedabad, 4 flights from Thiruvananthapuram, and 3 from Mumbai. Since the beginning of the mass cancellations, nearly 5,000 flights have been cancelled.
- Govt orders 10% operations cut: The civil aviation ministry noted that IndiGo has not demonstrated an ability to operate its winter and summer schedules efficiently, and thus, directed the airline to reduce its operations by 10 per cent across sectors. Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the ministry considered it necessary to curtail IndiGo's overall routes, as it will help in stabilising the airline's operations and lead to reduced cancellations. "While abiding with it, IndiGo will continue to cover all its destinations as before," Naidu added. Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order, directing IndiGo to curtail its operations by 5 per cent. However, due to operational constraints, the ministry doubled the curtailment to a "minimum 10%".
- Restoration of network done on war footing: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers once again apologised for the disruptions in the airline's operations on Tuesday, and assured that the restoration of IndiGo's network and flights "was being done on a war footing". He said that the airline is now back on its feet and its operations are stable. Elbers was informed that lakhs of customers have already received their full refunds, and said that the rest are being processed on a daily basis. He also said that most of the bags stuck at airports have been delivered to the passengers, adding that the remaining ones will also be delivered very soon. The airline boss said that IndiGo's flight operations have also improved over the last couple of days.
- IndiGo plans to fly 1,900 flights on Wednesday: Giving the data set on its operations, IndiGo said that on Tuesday, it is operating more than 1,800 flights, connecting all 138 stations in its network. The airline said that it plans to fly nearly 1,900 flights on Wednesday, December 10. "We have optimised our operations, and our on-time performance is also back to normal levels. We have also automated the procedure for our customers to get full refunds upon cancellations (with 'no questions asked') through a simple process on our website," it said in a press statement.
- PM Modi on IndiGo flight cancellations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told NDA MPs that passengers should not be troubled due to the operational chaos. "During the NDA parliamentary meeting the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but in order to correct the system it is not right to harass people," Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters.