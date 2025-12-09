‘People should not be troubled’: What PM Modi said amid IndiGo cancellation crisis

As the IndiGo cancellation crisis continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told NDA MPs on Tuesday that passengers should not be troubled due to the operational chaos. Speaking to reporters, union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju stated that PM Modi emphasised that passengers should not be inconvenienced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi(PTI)

"During the NDA parliamentary meeting the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but in order to correct the system it is not right to harass people," Rijiju was quoted as saying by ANI.

The union minister's remarks comes ahead of the debate in Lok Sabha regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across India. During today's parliament session, the IndiGo crisis is also expected to be discussed in the Lok Sabha by civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Nearly 300 flights cancelled on Tuesday

Over 200 IndiGo flights stand cancelled on Tuesday. Of which, 121 in Bengaluru, 58 in Hyderabad, 41 in Chennai and four in Kerala.

While IndiGo has stated it has stabilised its operations with a 91% on-time performance, the With the government has decided to curtail the airline's winter flight schedule and allocate them to other operators.

“IndiGo has not demonstrated the ability to operate its schedules efficiently. It is directed to reduce the schedule by 5% across sectors. IndiGo is required to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on 10th December,” read the official order issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation.

In the past week, over 4,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled across Indian airports.