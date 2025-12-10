IndiGo flight status Live updates: Passengers remain stranded as chaos enters 9th day
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Despite IndiGo’s repeated assurances that operations are returning to normalcy, flight cancellations have persisted for eight days, with further disruptions expected today.
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Amid mounting flight cancellation chaos, the government on Tuesday directed the airline to curtail its operations by 5 per cent, but later increased the cut to 10%. The disruptions, that began on December 2 and peaked in the days that followed, has entered the ninth day on Wednesday. ...Read More
Despite IndiGo’s assurances that operations are returning to normal, flight cancellations have persisted for eight days, with further disruptions likely today.
How many flight cancelled so far?
Since last Tuesday, over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. A look at the numbers:
Big govt order to IndiGo
The civil aviation ministry has directed IndiGo to cut down its operations by 10%. The order was issued on Tuesday, and was a modified version of aviation watchdog DGCA's earlier directive asking the airline to curtail its winter schedule by 5%. The government said that the airline’s internal mismanagement had caused severe inconvenience to passengers across the country.
Passengers remain stranded
Early morning visuals from some Indian airports, including Delhi and Ahmedabad, showed passengers waiting amid flight disruptions and cancellations. Over 400 flights were cancelled a day before, with Delhi and Bengaluru among the most hit with 100+ cancellations each.
While IndiGo has assured that its operations are stabilising, given the cancellations figures over the last few days, some disruptions are likely even today.
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: A civil aviation ministry official who reportedly conducted a surprise inspection at the Mumbai airport said that major affected sectors of the flight delays domestically are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa and Lucknow.
According to news agency ANI, Madhu Sudan Shankar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said that things are under control and a lot of improvements have been made so far.
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Airports are informing passengers about flight cancellations six hours in advance so they don't have to come to the airport, reported news agency ANI.
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Several civil aviation ministry officials on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections at some airports across the country, reported news agency ANI. Madhu Sudan Shankar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation who visited the Mumbai airport, said things were in control.
“We discussed with all the stakeholders, especially the airport operators, ATC control managers,” the official said.
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: The Parliamentary Standing Committee has invited pilots' body ALPA to share its concerns on flight roster norms, pilot fatigue and safety risks in aviation. In an official statement, the organisation said, “ALPA India has been officially invited by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to present pilots' concerns on FDTL non-compliance, duty-time violations, and operational stress,” as quoted by news agency ANI.
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Since last Tuesday (December 2), over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. A look at the numbers:
Tuesday, Dec 2: Over 150 cancellations
Wednesday, Dec 3: Nearly 200 cancellations
Thursday, Dec 4: Over 300 cancellations
Friday, Dec 5: Around 1,600 cancelled
Saturday, Dec 6: Around 850 cancelled
Sunday, Dec 7: Around 650 flights cancelled
Monday, Dec 8: Over 500 cancellations
Tuesday, Dec 9: Over 400 cancellations
IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Early morning visuals from some Indian airports, including Delhi and Ahmedabad, showed passengers waiting amid flight disruptions and cancellations.