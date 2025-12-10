IndiGo flight status Live updates: Passengers remain stranded as chaos enters 9th day

Despite IndiGo’s assurances that operations are returning to normal, flight cancellations have persisted for eight days, with further disruptions likely today.

How many flight cancelled so far?

Since last Tuesday, over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. A look at the numbers:

Tuesday, Dec 2: Over 150 cancellations

Wednesday, Dec 3: Nearly 200 cancellations

Thursday, Dec 4: Over 300 cancellations

Friday, Dec 5: Around 1,600 cancelled

Saturday, Dec 6: Around 850 cancelled

Sunday, Dec 7: Around 650 flights cancelled

Monday, Dec 8: Over 500 cancellations

Tuesday, Dec 9: Over 400 cancellations

Big govt order to IndiGo

The civil aviation ministry has directed IndiGo to cut down its operations by 10%. The order was issued on Tuesday, and was a modified version of aviation watchdog DGCA's earlier directive asking the airline to curtail its winter schedule by 5%. The government said that the airline’s internal mismanagement had caused severe inconvenience to passengers across the country.

Passengers remain stranded

Early morning visuals from some Indian airports, including Delhi and Ahmedabad, showed passengers waiting amid flight disruptions and cancellations. Over 400 flights were cancelled a day before, with Delhi and Bengaluru among the most hit with 100+ cancellations each.

While IndiGo has assured that its operations are stabilising, given the cancellations figures over the last few days, some disruptions are likely even today.