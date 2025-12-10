Edit Profile
    IndiGo flight status Live updates: Passengers remain stranded as chaos enters 9th day

    By Poorva Joshi
    Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 8:49:54 AM IST

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Despite IndiGo’s repeated assurances that operations are returning to normalcy, flight cancellations have persisted for eight days, with further disruptions expected today.

    Key Events
    • 8 Mins agoMumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru among most-affected airports
    • 16 Mins agoAirports alerting passengers 6 hours before cancellations
    • 24 Mins agoSurprise inspections at airports by civil aviation ministry officials
    • 34 Mins agoPilots' body to brief Parliament committee on roster norm concerns
    • 38 Mins agoOver 4,600 flights cancelled over 8 days, a breakdown
    • 47 Mins agoPassengers seen waiting at Delhi, Ahmedabad airports
    A view of Stranded Passenger at T1 Terminal of IGI Airport due to mass cancellation of IndiGo flights in New Delhi.
    A view of Stranded Passenger at T1 Terminal of IGI Airport due to mass cancellation of IndiGo flights in New Delhi.

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Amid mounting flight cancellation chaos, the government on Tuesday directed the airline to curtail its operations by 5 per cent, but later increased the cut to 10%. The disruptions, that began on December 2 and peaked in the days that followed, has entered the ninth day on Wednesday.

    Despite IndiGo’s assurances that operations are returning to normal, flight cancellations have persisted for eight days, with further disruptions likely today.

    How many flight cancelled so far?

    Since last Tuesday, over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. A look at the numbers:

    Tuesday, Dec 2: Over 150 cancellations

    Wednesday, Dec 3: Nearly 200 cancellations

    Thursday, Dec 4: Over 300 cancellations

    Friday, Dec 5: Around 1,600 cancelled

    Saturday, Dec 6: Around 850 cancelled

    Sunday, Dec 7: Around 650 flights cancelled

    Monday, Dec 8: Over 500 cancellations

    Tuesday, Dec 9: Over 400 cancellations

    Big govt order to IndiGo

    The civil aviation ministry has directed IndiGo to cut down its operations by 10%. The order was issued on Tuesday, and was a modified version of aviation watchdog DGCA's earlier directive asking the airline to curtail its winter schedule by 5%. The government said that the airline’s internal mismanagement had caused severe inconvenience to passengers across the country.

    Passengers remain stranded

    Early morning visuals from some Indian airports, including Delhi and Ahmedabad, showed passengers waiting amid flight disruptions and cancellations. Over 400 flights were cancelled a day before, with Delhi and Bengaluru among the most hit with 100+ cancellations each.

    While IndiGo has assured that its operations are stabilising, given the cancellations figures over the last few days, some disruptions are likely even today.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 10, 2025 8:49:54 AM IST

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru among most-affected airports

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: A civil aviation ministry official who reportedly conducted a surprise inspection at the Mumbai airport said that major affected sectors of the flight delays domestically are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa and Lucknow.

    According to news agency ANI, Madhu Sudan Shankar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said that things are under control and a lot of improvements have been made so far.

    Dec 10, 2025 8:41:26 AM IST

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Airports alerting passengers 6 hours before cancellations

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Airports are informing passengers about flight cancellations six hours in advance so they don't have to come to the airport, reported news agency ANI.

    Dec 10, 2025 8:33:50 AM IST

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Surprise inspections at airports by civil aviation ministry officials

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Several civil aviation ministry officials on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections at some airports across the country, reported news agency ANI. Madhu Sudan Shankar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation who visited the Mumbai airport, said things were in control.

    “We discussed with all the stakeholders, especially the airport operators, ATC control managers,” the official said.

    Dec 10, 2025 8:23:38 AM IST

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Pilots' body to brief Parliament committee on roster norm concerns

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: The Parliamentary Standing Committee has invited pilots' body ALPA to share its concerns on flight roster norms, pilot fatigue and safety risks in aviation. In an official statement, the organisation said, “ALPA India has been officially invited by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to present pilots' concerns on FDTL non-compliance, duty-time violations, and operational stress,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

    Dec 10, 2025 8:19:25 AM IST

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Over 4,600 flights cancelled over 8 days, a breakdown

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Since last Tuesday (December 2), over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. A look at the numbers:

    Tuesday, Dec 2: Over 150 cancellations

    Wednesday, Dec 3: Nearly 200 cancellations

    Thursday, Dec 4: Over 300 cancellations

    Friday, Dec 5: Around 1,600 cancelled

    Saturday, Dec 6: Around 850 cancelled

    Sunday, Dec 7: Around 650 flights cancelled

    Monday, Dec 8: Over 500 cancellations

    Tuesday, Dec 9: Over 400 cancellations

    Dec 10, 2025 8:10:41 AM IST

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Passengers seen waiting at Delhi, Ahmedabad airports

    IndiGo flight status LIVE updates: Early morning visuals from some Indian airports, including Delhi and Ahmedabad, showed passengers waiting amid flight disruptions and cancellations.

