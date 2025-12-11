Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: 60 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: The crisis has entered its tenth day, with IndiGo saying that the operations are stabilising. The carrier still cancelled around 220 flights on Wednesday, with at least some disruption expected on Thursday as well.
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: Indigo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta has addressed claims surrounding flight disruptions over the past week. Singh said that some allegations, including ones suggesting that “Indigo engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules” were false. “That we compromised safety. That the Board was not involved. These claims are incorrect,” Mehta said in a video message on X....Read More
“IndiGo has followed the pilot fatigue rules as they came into effect. We operated under the new rules throughout, both in July and in November. We did not attempt to bypass them, nor did we do anything that negatively impacted our unblemished track record of safety,” he added.
Meanwhile, DGCA has constituted an oversight panel as the crisis enters its tenth day. The team will be stationed at the airline's corporate office in Gurugram.
In an internal order, the aviation regulator stated that the move was necessitated “in view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country.”
How many flight cancelled so far?
Since last Tuesday, over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. A look at the numbers:
Tuesday, Dec 2: Over 150 cancellations
Wednesday, Dec 3: Nearly 200 cancellations
Thursday, Dec 4: Over 300 cancellations
Friday, Dec 5: Around 1,600 cancelled
Saturday, Dec 6: Around 850 cancelled
Sunday, Dec 7: Around 650 flights cancelled
Monday, Dec 8: Over 500 cancellations
Tuesday, Dec 9: Over 400 cancellations
Wednesday, December 10: Nearly 220 cancellations
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: 60 flights cancelled from Bengaluru
60 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport on Thursday morning, a statement from the airport said.
Arrival cancellations- 32
Departure cancellation- 28.
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: Chairman dismisses ‘engineered crisis’ allegations
IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said in a video statement on Wednesday dismissed the allegations surfacing amid the airline’s operational crisis, including that they “engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules". Read more here.
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: Total flights cancelled
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: IndiGo board to examine the disrupption
IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta stated on Wednesday that the airline's board will thoroughly examine every aspect of the recent flight disruptions at the carrier.
In a video message, he also stated that the board has decided to engage external technical experts to collaborate with management and help identify the root causes of the disruption.
The board has decided to involve external technical experts to work with management and help determine the root causes, ensuring "corrective action" so that this level of disruption never occurs again, he stated.
(PTI)
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: Chairman's apology and admittance of ‘fair criticism’
In a video message, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta acknowledged the distress caused by the mass flight cancellations that began on December 2. He said thousands of passengers were left stranded and offered an unambiguous apology.
“We are truly, truly sorry.” Mehta added that criticism from the public was “fair” and accepted that the company failed to meet customer expectations.
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: How many flights were cancelled on Wednesday?
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: IndiGo cancelled nearly 220 flights on Wednesday, the ninth day of the crisis.
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: Airline cuts Q3 capacity, passenger unit revenue forecast
IndiGo said on Wednesday that it has reduced its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter, following the civil aviation regulator's directive to the carrier to cut 10% of its domestic winter schedule due to mass flight cancellations.
The airline said it now expects its third-quarter capacity to grow in "high single to early double-digit percentage", down from the earlier forecast of growth in "high teens."
It expects passenger unit revenue for the third quarter to be impacted by a "mid-single digit percentage downward moderation" versus the earlier forecast of flat to slight growth.
(Reuters)
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: Crisis-hit carrier's chairman's message of apology
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: DGCA forms oversight panel
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: Taking serious note of large-scale passenger inconvenience faced by passengers due to widespread flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo Airlines in recent days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has constituted a dedicated Oversight Team to be stationed at the airline's corporate office in Gurugram.
The eight-member team is headed by Capt. Vikram Sharma, Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Airlines). Other members include Capt. Kapil Mangalik, SFOI(A); Capt VP Singh, SFOI(A); Capt. Apoorva Agarwal, SFOI(A); Capt. Swati Loomba, SFOI(A) , Capt. Aman Suhag, SFOI(A); Capt. Nitya Jain, FOI(A) ,Capt NJ Singh, FOI(A).
(PTI)
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: DGCA summons IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers today
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: The DGCA has directed IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before the regulator on the afternoon of December 11, PTI reported, quoting officials.
The DGCA has also directed Elbers to submit comprehensive data and updates regarding the airline's recent operational disruptions.
According to the DGCA directive, the CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to attend the meeting and present detailed information across key operational areas.
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: DGCA to conduct on-site inspections across 11 airports
Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: Senior officials from the aviation safety watchdog, DGCA, will conduct on-site inspections at 11 domestic airports over the next two to three days to assess various aspects of IndiGo operations amid ongoing large-scale disruptions.
The 11 airports include Nagpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Surat, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Shirdi, Cochin, Lucknow, Amritsar and Dehradun.
All assigned officers will visit their respective airports within the next 2-3 days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its order.
These officials have been directed to submit a comprehensive report to the Director of Operations for the flight safety department at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in New Delhi within 24 hours of their visit, the order said.
(PTI)