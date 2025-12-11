Indigo Flight Status Live Updates: 60 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport

“IndiGo has followed the pilot fatigue rules as they came into effect. We operated under the new rules throughout, both in July and in November. We did not attempt to bypass them, nor did we do anything that negatively impacted our unblemished track record of safety,” he added.

Meanwhile, DGCA has constituted an oversight panel as the crisis enters its tenth day. The team will be stationed at the airline's corporate office in Gurugram.

In an internal order, the aviation regulator stated that the move was necessitated “in view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country.”

How many flight cancelled so far?

Since last Tuesday, over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled. A look at the numbers:

Tuesday, Dec 2: Over 150 cancellations

Wednesday, Dec 3: Nearly 200 cancellations

Thursday, Dec 4: Over 300 cancellations

Friday, Dec 5: Around 1,600 cancelled

Saturday, Dec 6: Around 850 cancelled

Sunday, Dec 7: Around 650 flights cancelled

Monday, Dec 8: Over 500 cancellations

Tuesday, Dec 9: Over 400 cancellations

Wednesday, December 10: Nearly 220 cancellations