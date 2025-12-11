IndiGo offers travel vouchers of 10,000 to passengers stranded between Dec 5 to 7

Passengers of the IndiGo Airlines who were left stranded at the airports between December 3 and 5 will be given a travel voucher of ₹10,000 which will be valid for 12 months, the airlines said in a statement on Thursday. A stranded passenger at T1 of IGI Airport due to cancellation of IndiGo Airlines flights in New Delhi. Over a hundred IndiGo flights were cancelled on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)

Track live updates on IndiGo crisis here

“IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months,” the airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

Also read: Mexico announces up to 50% tariffs on goods from India, other Asian nations

This compensation will be in addition to the flight ticket refunds and in addition to the compensation of ₹5,000 to 10,000 mandated by the government. The crisis-hit airlines also said that most of the refunds have been cleared and the remaining will be done soon.

IndiGo Airlines, India's key air carrier, was pushed into crisis early last week after operational disruptions prompted cancellation and delays of thousands of flights across the country. Airports spiraled into chaos as thousands of passengers were left stranded due to the disruption of flight operations.

The country's largest airline is also facing regulatory heat, and authorities have directed it to reduce winter schedule flights by 10 per cent to stabilise its operations. The carrier was operating around 2,300 flights a day till the disruptions began on December 2.

Also read: 'Remove one name from voter list, face dharna': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's warning on SIR

As IndiGo limps back to stablisation, over a hundred flights were cancelled on Thursday as the crisis entered day 10.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit a comprehensive report, including data and updates, on the recent operational disruptions on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Also read: Rupee falls to record low of 90.42 against dollar after US Fed rate cut

On Wednesday, IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta in a video statement dismissed the allegations surfacing amid the airline’s operational crisis, including that they “engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules".

In the video statement, the company’s chairman said, “Over the past week, there has been a lot of criticism, some fair, some not.”

While referring to the “fair criticism”, he said that this includes the airline letting its customers down and being answerable to the passengers, government, shareholders, as well as the company’s employees.

Also read: Why Ukraine has not held elections despite expiry of Zelensky's term: Explained

However, he added that there are some allegations surfacing amid the crisis that “are untrue”. These include the allegation of the mass cancellation of flights being an “IndiGo-engineered crisis”, “influencing government rules” and “compromising safety”, he said.