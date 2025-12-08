Refunds under process, waiver on rescheduling: IndiGo's big update amid cancellation chaos

Battered by week-long operational disruptions that caused a wave of cancellations and delays to thousands of flights, IndiGo Airlines on Monday said that refunds for flights cancelled between December 3 and 15 are under process. The crisis-hit airline also offered a waiver on rescheduling and cancellations. A staff member of IndiGo work to tag stranded bags and belongings of IndiGo passengers following large-scale flight disruptions, at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. India.(REUTERS)

Track updates on IndiGo cancellations here

“In case your plans have changed due to the disruption, we are also offering a full waiver on change and cancellation requests for all bookings valid for travel till 15th December 2025,” it said in a statement as it once again apologised to passengers inconvenienced by the unprecedented level of cancellations of the IndiGo, India's largest carrier.

Earlier, ministry of civil aviation said that IndiGo had initiated refunds worth ₹870 crore so far after a deadline of 8pm, December 7 was set to settle the claims. The ministry said that 4,500 pieces of baggage separated from the passengers during the cancellation chaos have also been delivered. The rest will be delivered within the next 36 hours, it said, as the airlines is aiming to stabilise its operations by December 10.

IndiGo's update on normalisation of ops

Sharing an update on IndiGo's efforts to return to normal operations, the airline said that over 1,800 flights were operated on Monday, as compared to 1,650 yesterday, hinting at gradual pace towards stabilisation. It also said that on-time performance (OTP) went up to 90%, as compared to 75% yesterday. The network has been restored completely, it said adding that all cancellations in today’s schedule were executed yesterday, ensuring advance notifications.

Also read: Goa nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand hours after blaze killed 25, say police

IndiGo airlines has come under government scrutiny after cancellations and delays triggered by operational disruptions early last week threw airports across the country into chaos, leaving passengers high and dry.

IndiGo under scanner

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the government is mulling strict action against IndiGo to "set an example" for airlines that violate regulations.

Naidu also said the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS) as he emphasised that "there will be no compromise on safety".

Also read: Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude rocks Japan; triggers tsunami on northern coast

"For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.