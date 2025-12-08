Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude rocks Japan; triggers tsunami on northern coast

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Japan on Monday evening, triggering a tsunami of 40 centimetres on the northern coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The tsunami struck the Hokkaido prefecture town of Urakawa and the Aomori prefecture port of Mutsu Ogawara, JMA said. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Japan. (AP)

Earlier, a warning was issued for a tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet) which could hit Japan's northeastern coast after the earthquake.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 53.1 km at 14:15 (UTC), as per the United States Geological Survey. The epicentre was 73 kilometres east-northeast of Misawa, a city in northern Japan. It reportedly struck off the coast of Amori and Hokkaido, leading to a tsunami alert for the region.

Japan Meteorological Agency said that the tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east.

Talking about the preparedness, Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi, in a brief comment to reporters, said that the government has set up an emergency task force to assess the extent of damage. “We are putting people’s lives first and doing everything we can," she was quoted by Associated Press. Several people were injured at a hotel in the Aomori town of Hachinohe, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre informed that hazardous tsunami waves from the Japan earthquake are possible within 1000 km of the epicentre along the coasts of Japan and Russia.

As per a Reuters report, East Japan Railway suspended some train services in the area. Located in the "Ring of Fire" arc of volcanoes and oceanic trenches, the country accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or greater.

Earlier, in July this year, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit a remote island in southwestern Japan. The earthquake's epicentre was off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima, but a tsunami warning was not issued.

Russia's Kamchatka region was also hit by a massive earthquake of magnitude 8.8 in July, triggering tsunami waves for neighbouring nations. It was the world's biggest earthquake in 14 years. In 2011, a 9.1 magnitude megathrust earthquake struck Japan and caused a major tsunami, devastating the country.