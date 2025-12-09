Japan earthquake live updates: ‘Megaquake’ alert issued after powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake
- 5 Mins agoAnother earthquake in Japan hours after deadly quake?
- 12 Mins agoJapan braces for more damages after powerful earthquake
- 20 Mins ago'Reminded me of 2011 disaster', says eyewitness about quake
- 34 Mins agoJapan earthquake was 'upper 6' in seismic intensity: What it means
- 41 Mins agoWater leak from nuclear reprocessing plant in Japan after quake
- 49 Mins agoHow 7.5 magnitude earthquake impacted Japan
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoWhy is Japan so prone to earthquakes?
- 1 Hr 5 Mins ago'Megaquake' alert in Japan: What could happen?
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoAll tsunami warnings lifted in Japan
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoAround 30 injured in powerful Japan earthquake
Japan earthquake today live updates: Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued an alert for a possible megaquake only hours after a strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Monday. About 30 people were injured and 90,000 residents had to leave their homes. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami as high as 3 metres (10 feet) could reach the country's northeastern shoreline. By early Tuesday, the JMA reduced the warnings to advisories and later removed all advisories....Read More
Japan earthquake: Key points
- Officials at Japan's Meteorological Agency have issued a warning for a possible ‘megaquake’ after Monday's quake.
- The meteorological agency said the quake measured 7.5, after initially reporting it as 7.6. It issued an alert saying some places could see tsunami waves up to 3 metres (10 feet).
- Authorities later changed the tsunami warning to an advisory before lifting it.
- The centre of the quake was 80 km (50 miles) off the Aomori prefecture coast at a depth of 54 km.
- The US Geological Survey said another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded early Tuesday about 122 kilometres (76 miles) south of Honcho at a depth of 35 kilometres.
- Japan’s fire and disaster management agency said earlier that at least 23 people were injured. Public broadcaster NHK said most of the injuries happened when objects fell, and also said several people were injured in a hotel in Hachinohe.
- About 480 people were staying inside the Hachinohe Air Base, and 18 defence helicopters were sent out to check the extent of the damage, defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.
- Local media reported that around 200 passengers were stranded at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido overnight.
- Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the government formed an emergency team to quickly evaluate the extent of the damage. Later, she asked people in the region to follow the latest updates from local offices.
- PM Takaichi also said in a briefing to reporters on Tuesday morning that about 30 people had been reported injured.
- This earthquake hit north of the area that faced the magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that killed nearly 20,000 people and destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
- Shortly after Monday’s earthquake, Tohoku Electric Power said in a post on X that the safety systems at its Higashidori nuclear power plant in Aomori and its Onagawa plant in the Miyagi region had not shown any abnormalities.
- Earthquakes are very difficult to predict, but in January a government panel slightly raised the chance of a large quake in the Nankai Trough off Japan in the coming 30 years to 75 to 82 percent.
- The government later issued a new projection in March saying that a "megaquake" and the tsunami that followed could lead to as many as 298,000 deaths and cause up to 2 trillion dollars in damage.
- Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone nations in the world. A tremor happens at least every five minutes. It sits in the ‘Ring of Fire’ of volcanoes and deep ocean trenches around the Pacific Basin and has about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or higher.
Another earthquake in Japan hours after deadly quake?
The US Geological Survey reported another earthquake, with a magnitude 5.1, early on Tuesday, about 122 kilometers (76 miles) south of Honcho, at a depth of 35 kilometers.
The quake was followed by a series of smaller tremors in the same area and the Japan Meteorological Agency will keep an alert for further quakes in the Hokkaido-Sanriku offshore region in place until December 16.
Japan braces for more damages after powerful earthquake
The Japanese government formed a task force at the crisis management centre in the prime minister's office at 11:16 p, on Monday after the earthquake.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told officials to quickly share any details on possible tsunami and evacuation orders in a proper way, ensure strong steps to protect people, including moving residents to safety, and understand the scale of the damage as soon as possible.
'Reminded me of 2011 disaster', says eyewitness about quake
Daiki Shimohata, 33, a civil servant in Hashikami in the Aomori region on Honshu island, told AFP that he and his family rushed outside their home.
"The tremor was something that we've never experienced. It lasted maybe for about 20 seconds," Shimohata said by phone.
"We were holding our children -- a two-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy -- in our arms. The shaking reminded me of the disaster (in 2011)," he said.
Japan earthquake was 'upper 6' in seismic intensity, what does it mean?
On Japan's 1-7 scale of seismic intensity, the tremor registered as an "upper 6" in Hachinohe city, Aomori prefecture. This is a quake strong enough to make it impossible to keep standing or move without crawling.
In such tremors, most heavy furniture can collapse and wall tiles and windowpanes are damaged in many buildings.
Water leak from nuclear reprocessing plant in Japan after earthquake
Nuclear power stations in the area were carrying out safety checks, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihara said.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority said that about 450 litres of water had leaked from the spent fuel cooling section at the Rokkasho fuel reprocessing plant in Aomori. It said the water level was still within the usual limit and there was no risk to safety.
Around 480 people were staying at the Hachinohe Air Base. Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said 18 defence helicopters had been sent out to survey the damage.
How 7.5 magnitude earthquake impacted Japan
Footage showed several crevasses in roads and at least one car in a hole, with broken glass from windows scattered on roads and pavements.
Initially there were reports of several fires. Government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Tuesday that was one confirmed blaze at a house.
Bullet train services suspended in some areas
Japan's iconic Shinkansen bullet train service was suspended in a few areas while engineers checked for any damage to the tracks after the powerful earthquake.
East Japan Railway Company said the high speed services will remain suspended between Morioka in Iwate Prefecture and Shin Aomori in the neighbouring Aomori Prefecture. It added that there will also be delays on the section between Morioka and Tokyo, including the Akita Shinkansen Line.
Why is Japan so prone to earthquakes?
Japan is among the countries that experience the most earthquakes in the world and has a tremor at least every five minutes.
It lies in the "Ring of Fire" where volcanoes and oceanic trenches surround much of the Pacific Basin, and about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or higher take place there.
'Megaquake' headed to Japan?
Officials at Japan's Meteorological Agency have issued a warning for a possible 'megaquake' after Monday's quake.
A 'megaquake' could lead to tsunami along Japan's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture.
Notably, the Japanese government now isuses a one-week ‘megaquake’ advisory whenever a major earthquake happens in the region.
Tsunami warnings lifted
Japanese officials lifted all tsunami warnings after a strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit off the Aomori coast in the northeast late on Monday.
Waves up to 70 cm (28 inches) were seen in the area earlier, and local media said there were no reports of damage.
Around 30 injured in powerful Japan earthquake
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a briefing to reporters on Tuesday morning that around 30 people had been reported injured.
"Please listen to information from the JMA or local governments for about a week and check if furniture is fixed .... and be prepared to evacuate when you feel shaking," she added.