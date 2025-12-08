IndiGo flight cancellations live updates: 71 flights cancelled in Chennai, 77 flights disrupted at Hyderabad airport

Live

IndiGo flights cancelled live: Stranded passengers enquire about flight status at T1 Terminal of Delhi's IGI Airport due to mass cancellation of IndiGo flights in New Delhi.

IndiGo flights cancelled live: A total of 71 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport today, which includes 38 departures and 33 arrivals, amid ongoing operational disruptions. Meanwhile, 77 IndiGo flights were disrupted at Hyderabad airport, airport officials told ANI. IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is dealing with a massive operational crisis that has led to mass cancellation and rescheduling of flights since Tuesday last week. The airline expects operations to stabilise by December 10. ALSO READ | Why did govt norms not hit other airlines as bad as IndiGo? IndiGo flight cancellations: Key points A total of 71 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport and 77 others were disrupted in Hyderabad on Monday. On Sunday, around 650 flights were cancelled while several others were rescheduled. Notably, the airline has cancelled more than 2,000 flights since Tuesday last week.

On Monday, the Delhi airport warned that IndiGo may continue to experience more delays and advised passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

The disruption to IndiGo flights was mainly caused by the airline’s lack of preparation for the new pilot rest rules known as Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) which came into effect on November 1, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the firm's accountable manager over the large-scale disruptions, asking them to respond within 24 hours. However, the aviation regulator granted them a 24-hour extension after the airline sought more time to respond.

IndiGo said in a statement on Sunday that it expects its network to stabilise by December 10.

In a video message to staff on Sunday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that "step by step, we are getting back" and added that the airline’s on time performance is expected to reach 75 per cent.

IndiGo issued refunds totalling ₹610 crore for cancelled and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country, the government said on Sunday.

The civil aviation ministry, which has taken steps such as putting caps on airfares and asking IndiGo to speed up the refund process, said on Sunday that air travel operations across the country are improving quickly.

