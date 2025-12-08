IndiGo flight cancellations live updates: 71 flights cancelled in Chennai, 77 flights disrupted at Hyderabad airport
- 23 Sec agoLong queues at Ahmedabad airport as IndiGo crisis enters day 7
- 8 Mins agoDelhi airport issues fresh advisory, says ‘some flights may be cancelled’
- 14 Mins ago71 flights cancelled at Chennai airport
- 21 Mins agoIndiGo gets extension to respond to show-cause notice
- 23 Mins ago77 IndiGo flights disrupted at Hyderabad airport
- 37 Mins agoWhen will IndiGo operations stabilise?
- 55 Mins agoDelhi airport warns of delays amid IndiGo crisis
IndiGo flights cancelled live: A total of 71 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport today, which includes 38 departures and 33 arrivals, amid ongoing operational disruptions. Meanwhile, 77 IndiGo flights were disrupted at Hyderabad airport, airport officials told ANI. IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is dealing with a massive operational crisis that has led to mass cancellation and rescheduling of flights since Tuesday last week....Read More
The airline expects operations to stabilise by December 10.
IndiGo flight cancellations: Key points
- A total of 71 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport and 77 others were disrupted in Hyderabad on Monday. On Sunday, around 650 flights were cancelled while several others were rescheduled. Notably, the airline has cancelled more than 2,000 flights since Tuesday last week.
- On Monday, the Delhi airport warned that IndiGo may continue to experience more delays and advised passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
- The disruption to IndiGo flights was mainly caused by the airline’s lack of preparation for the new pilot rest rules known as Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) which came into effect on November 1, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
- The DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the firm's accountable manager over the large-scale disruptions, asking them to respond within 24 hours. However, the aviation regulator granted them a 24-hour extension after the airline sought more time to respond.
- IndiGo said in a statement on Sunday that it expects its network to stabilise by December 10.
- In a video message to staff on Sunday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that "step by step, we are getting back" and added that the airline’s on time performance is expected to reach 75 per cent.
- IndiGo issued refunds totalling ₹610 crore for cancelled and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country, the government said on Sunday.
- The civil aviation ministry, which has taken steps such as putting caps on airfares and asking IndiGo to speed up the refund process, said on Sunday that air travel operations across the country are improving quickly.
IndiGo flights cancelled live: Long queues at Ahmedabad airport as IndiGo crisis enters day 7
IndiGo flights cancelled live: Long queues of passengers were seen at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad as IndiGo continued to face flight disruptions and cancellations.
IndiGo passengers are still experiencing problems at several airports across India today. Visuals from the Mumbai and Delhi airports also showed passengers waiting at terminals and standing in queues outside IndiGo counters during the disruptions.
IndiGo flights cancelled live: Delhi airport issues fresh advisory, says ‘flights may be rescheduled or cancelled’
IndiGo flights cancelled live: In its latest advisory, the Delhi airport said that its operations are mostly running smoothly but added that some flights may be rescheduled or cancelled due to operational reasons. It advised passengers to check the flight status before heading to the airport.
“Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly, though a few flights may be rescheduled or cancelled due to operational reasons… We kindly advise travelers to stay updated on their flight status by contacting their respective airlines.”
IndiGo flights cancelled live: 71 flights cancelled at Chennai airport
IndiGo flights cancelled live: A total of 71 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport today, which includes 38 departures and 33 arrivals. This comes as IndiGo's operational crisis enters seventh day on Monday.
IndiGo passengers are also affected amid flight disruptions and cancellations at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi today.
IndiGo flights cancelled live: IndiGo gets 24-hour extension to respond to show-cause notice
IndiGo flights cancelled live: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday granted IndiGo's accountable manager and chief executive officer a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their response to the show-cause notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.
According to the official statement, the two IndiGo functionaries sought more time in a request dated December 7.
IndiGo flights cancelled live: 77 IndiGo flights disrupted at Hyderabad airport
IndiGo flights cancelled live: A total of 77 IndiGo flights were disrupted at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday, with 38 arrivals and 39 departures cancelled, airport authorities told ANI.
Meanwhile, IndiGo passengers are also facing continued disruptions and cancellations today at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
IndiGo flights cancelled live: When will IndiGo operations stabilise?
IndiGo flights cancelled live: IndiGo said in a statement on Sunday that it expects its network to stabilise by December 10, which is earlier than the previous estimated window of December 10 to 15.
In a statement, an airline spokesperson said that flight cancellations have reduced, on-time performance has risen sharply, and customer support processes are being strengthened to handle pending issues.
IndiGo flights cancelled live: Delhi airport warns of delays amid IndiGo crisis
IndiGo flights cancelled live: Delhi's IGI airport on Monday warned of more delays as IndiGo's operational crisis entered day 7. It advised passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
“IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience,” it said.