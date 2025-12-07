Why did govt norms not hit other airlines as bad as IndiGo? Mass flight cancellations decoded

Videos of angry passengers, chaos at airports due to the mass cancellation of flights - particularly of IndiGo Airlines - have dominated social media this week. The flight cancellations that hit IndiGo the most have been attributed to delayed implementation of government norms and a mix of other reasons linked to it such as misjudged pilot requirements as well as a risky “lean-staffing” or “buffer-deficit” model. Luggage piles up at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal- 1 in Delhi amid IndiGo flight cancellations on Sunday(ANI)

IndiGo - the airline known for punctuality and scale in India - has cancelled hundreds of flights nationwide this week, hit by its biggest operational crisis yet. Other airlines were hit too but not as bad as IndiGo - which dominates the commercial aviation market in the country. Track latest on IndiGo flight cancellation crisis here

Read on to know why the flight cancellation crisis broke out and why IndiGo was the worst hit.

The crisis

India's largest airline has, for the past six days, been cancelling hundreds of flights - including more than 650 on Sunday out of around 2,300 daily flights - disrupting travel for tens of thousands of passengers.

Many missed crucial meetings, job interviews and their own wedding celebrations, while some stranded travellers were dealing with medical emergencies.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules in phases, with full enforcement due by November 1, 2025, to combat pilot fatigue and align with global safety norms.

The revised limits were notified in January 2024, enforced from May 31, and initially required for compliance by June 1, 2024. Their implementation was later deferred to a phased rollout from July 1, 2025 to November 1 this year.

Under these rules, weekly rest for pilots increased from 36 to 48 hours; weekly night landings were reduced from six to two; maximum flight time for duties stretching into the night was capped at 10 hours; night operations were more strictly defined (00.00-06.00 instead of 00.00-05.00); and no pilot could undertake more than two consecutive night duties. Collectively, the rules sharply cut the number of weekly flights a pilot could operate.

Why IndiGo was worst hit

With IndiGo commanding over 65 per cent of India's domestic market, the chaos triggered a nationwide ripple effect, hitting it the worst, overwhelming airports and leaving rival carriers unable to absorb the surge of displaced passengers.

On December 2 - the day mass cancellations began - figures for showed that IndiGo saw the sharpest slippage in on time to 35 per cent, while the Air India, Akasa and Air India Express recorded 67 per cent, 73 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively, HT earlier reported.

Terminals saw irate crowds and piles of unclaimed baggage. Regulators stepped in with fare caps and advisories, while IndiGo rolled out fee waivers, refunds and a phased restoration plan. In a near-duopoly market where IndiGo and Air India control over 91 per cent share, recovery is expected to take time.

Despite widespread disruptions, other airlines were not hit as severely as IndiGo largely because the carrier operates the country's biggest network with the highest number of flights, making it more vulnerable to cascading delays.

Its dense, fast-turnaround schedule leaves little buffer, which also is a likely reason that caused crew duty limits and aircraft rotations to collapse more quickly.

Poor planning?

IndiGo reportedly “underestimated” how many additional pilots were needed, a PTI news agency report mentioned. For its Airbus A320 fleet, the airline estimated it needed 2,422 captains but had only 2,357, with a similar gap among first officers, the report said.

Making the issue worse for it was IndiGo's "lean-staffing" or what PTI report described was “buffer-deficit” strategy - limited pilot hiring, thin roster reserves and a business model reliant on night flying and high aircraft utilisation. While effective under previous rules, this left almost no buffer once stricter rest requirements took effect.

Flight cancellations

Mass cancellations began on December 2 and only escalated over the next few days. At least 150 flights were cancelled on December 3 across major hubs such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai.

Through the week, airports descended into chaos, with long queues, missing baggage, last-minute cancellations and what passengers alleged was poor communication.

For thousands, the disruption meant missed wedding celebrations, business events, medical appointments, and expensive rebooking amid uncertainty.

What IndiGo said in first response and latest statement

IndiGo acknowledged widespread problems on December 3, citing "minor technology glitches," winter schedule changes, weather, congestion and updated FDTL rules. It said these factors created a "negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," adding that the disruptions arose from "misjudgment and planning gaps."

The airline offered refunds or alternative travel arrangements.

Multiple statements and updates were issued by IndiGo over the week, with the airline in its latest update saying it was on way to operate 1,650 of its total flights on Sunday, December 7, up from 1,500 the previous day.

Luggage piles up at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal- 1 on Sunday amid IndiGo flight cancellations(ANI)

The crisis also say IndiGo cancelling all flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) till midnight on December 5.

Apology

The airline issued its first public apology on December 4 after days of chaos. On December 5, CEO Pieter Elbers apologised again, highlighting steps to stabilise operations and aiming for a "full, normal operation" between December 10 and 15.

IndiGo on Sunday also said it is expected to stabilise by December 10.

IndiGo also announced several support measures: automatic full refunds for cancelled flights; waivers on cancellation and rescheduling fees for travel between December 5 and 15; hotel accommodation and ground transport; complimentary meals; and lounge access for senior citizens where possible.

DGCA suspends rules, fares capped

Amid public outrage and airport chaos, DGCA on December 5 granted IndiGo's A320 fleet a temporary one-time exemption from certain night-duty and landing restrictions until February 10, 2026.

It also launched a formal inquiry, requiring fortnightly progress reports on crew utilisation and a concrete roadmap to fix staffing gaps.

The mass cancellations also skyrocketed airfares - Delhi-Bengaluru fares crossed ₹40,000, with some above ₹80,000; Delhi-Mumbai touched ₹36,107, with highs above ₹56,000; last-minute Delhi-Chennai fares soared to ₹62,000-82,000.

Addressing the soaring ticket prices, the government on Saturday, December 6, imposed fare caps and ordered strict compliance.

DGCA issued show-cause notices on December 6 to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras, seeking explanations within 24 hours. It cited the "non-provisioning of adequate arrangements" for implementing FDTL requirements as the primary cause.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Sunday said it has issued strict directives to IndiGo requiring that all refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights be completed by 8 pm. IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling ₹610 crore, the civil aviation ministry said in a Press India Bureau (PIB) release.

No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations, it said.