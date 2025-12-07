IndiGo flight cancellations live updates: DGCA sends show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO, says ‘failed in your duty’
IndiGo flights cancelled live: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after the massive flight disruptions over the past few days became the country’s worst aviation crisis in years. Since Tuesday, IndiGo has cancelled more than 2,000 flights and delayed many others while leaving passengers stranded at the airports....Read More
Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry on Saturday directed the airline to clear all pending refunds to passengers impacted by flight cancellations by 8 pm on December 7 (Sunday). The ministry also stepped in and imposed fare caps on domestic flights after airfares rose sharply between destinations in the country as stranded passengers looked for alternatives.
IndiGo flights cancellation live | Key points
- In its notice on Saturday, aviation watchdog DGCA held IndiGo CEO accountable for “significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management”. It gave him 24 hours to explain why enforcement action should not be initiated for violations.
- With IndiGo’s flight disruptions affecting thousands of passengers, the civil aviation ministry on Saturday asked the airline to clear issuing refunds for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening. The ministry also told IndiGo to make sure that any baggage separated from travellers is returned within the next two days.
- The ministry also invoked its regulatory powers and issued an order for airfare caps amid IndiGo crisis that had pushed air ticket prices higher in many routes. These limits will stay in place until the situation returns to normal.
- For five days in a row, IndiGo witnessed massive operational disruptions with hundreds of flight cancellations and delays, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.
- These disruptions were a result of the transition to the second phase of new flight duty and rest period norms for pilots. However, the airline has now secured temporary relief from the DGCA and is allowing pilots to do six landings in a night.
- IndiGo said that it operated 1,500 flights on Saturday. It added that over 95 per cent of network connectivity has already been re-established while apologising for the disruptions once again.
IndiGo flights cancelled live: How much can airlines charge after govt imposed fare cap?
The maximum fares notified are ₹7,500 for routes up to 500 km, ₹12,000 for 500–1,000 km, ₹15,000 for 1,000–1,500 km, and RS 18,000 for routes above 1,500 km. These limits are exclusive of UDF (user development fee), PSF (passenger service fee) and taxes, and do not apply to Business Class or RCS-UDAN flights.
IndiGo flights cancelled live: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday issued show cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions.
"... as the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline but you have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passengers," the regulator said in the notice sent to Elbers.