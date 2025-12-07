Road, rail, private jet: Indigo crisis has MLAs, govt officials scrambling to reach Nagpur

MUMBAI: Turbulence in Indigo Airlines, India’s largest air carrier, has tossed the travel plans of the state’s ministers, MLAs, MLCs and senior government officials up in the air. Scheduled to travel to Nagpur for the winter session of the state legislature, which begins on Monday, they are scrambling to make alternative arrangements. Their options: road, rail or private jet. Mumbai: An IndiGo aircraft prepares to land at an airport, in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI12_06_2025_000075A) (PTI)

Giving up the luxury of a 90-minute flight, with a choice of three flights a day, most of them will have to hit the road, while a chosen few – hold your breath – are pooling money to hire private jets before they get down to serious legislative business on Monday.

Those insisting on flying out would have to pay upwards of ₹30,000 per seat on an Air India flight, including a layover – not a palatable option. Train tickets for Saturday and Sunday are all sold out.

Of all the options, it appears the state’s newly built Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway is the most feasible, said chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal. However, the much-touted seven-hour journey is an illusion. The expressway starts at Amane in Thane district, and before hitting this high-speed corridor, one has to set aside time to navigate Mumbai’s notorious traffic snarls.

“We had booked on Indigo and our flight was cancelled. Alternative flights were way too expensive. Finally, we took permission for a government car to Nagpur. We will reach early on Sunday and barely have time to set up an office in Nagpur,’’ said an undersecretary.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena) has escaped the Indigo mayhem. “I had booked an Air India flight, so I am safe, but many of our MLAs are pooling money to hire private jets to get to Nagpur,’’ he revealed.

Congress MLA Amin Patel said, “I had booked an Indigo flight for Monday morning. Now I may have to travel by road if the problem persists.’’

Although the flagship expressway promises a smooth ride, accidents are common and there are apprehensions among government officers and politicians who will need to use it. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “I had booked an Indigo flight to Nagpur on Monday. I will wait till Sunday morning to see what the scene is, or else I will have to take the Samruddhi Expressway. ‘’

Some have decided to play it safe. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said, “I will be taking the train to Nagpur as I have to attend the opposition leaders’ meeting on Sunday. Many of our MLAs are coming by train as they get preference in reserved seats.’’

Sources in the state secretariat said a group of 15 joint secretaries had travelled to Delhi for interviews for nomination to the IAS. Their interviews were cancelled and they were stuck in the capital as Indigo began to cancel flights en masse. “They returned by road on Saturday and will have to hit the road again, to Nagpur, sources said.