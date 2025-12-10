DGCA summons IndiGo CEO, seeks updates on airline’s operational disruptions

The aviation regulator has summoned IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers on Thursday and asked him to present a report detailing data and updates on the airline’s ongoing operational disruptions, according to an internal document HT has accessed. The DGCA has asked IndiGo to present information about operational and passenger services. (HT PHOTO)

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulator, asked IndiGo to present information about operational and passenger services, the status of network-wide restoration efforts, the progress made in re-accommodating affected passengers, and the measures taken to prioritise vulnerable travellers, including the elderly, those with medical needs, and unaccompanied minors.

The regulator has sought details of the airline’s monitoring mechanism to ensure the timely completion of restoration activities. It asked IndiGo for an update on its pilot and cabin crew recruitment plan, the current crew strength, and the recruitment and training pipeline for the coming months.

The regulator has sought information on measures being implemented to prevent roster shortages and issues related to flight duty time limitations (FDTL). It has asked for data on the number of cancelled flights and refunds processed, timelines for refund completion in both direct and online travel agent bookings, and the airline’s compliance with DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements.

The DGCA has sought a summary of delayed or misrouted baggage cases, steps taken to trace and return baggage, average delivery timelines, and the compensation.

The document said the airline will need to explain the performance of its passenger communication systems, including SMS and email alerts, and outline steps taken to improve the timely dissemination of information regarding delays and cancellations.

The regulator emphasised stronger coordination between IndiGo’s operations control centre, airports, and customer support teams.

IndiGo has been asked to present its re-routing policy for passengers affected by cancellations, including the process followed, data on rerouting within its own network and on other carriers, and confirmation of compliance with the requirement to offer rerouting at no additional cost.