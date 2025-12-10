DGCA orders immediate on-site inspections at 11 airports after IndiGo disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered immediate on-site inspections at eleven airports across the country after widespread passenger inconvenience caused by large-scale disruptions in IndiGo’s operations. DGCA has also instructed its officers to closely examine the status of flight delays and cancellations. (AFP photo)

The regulator directed its officers to visit the airports within two to three days and submit a comprehensive report to DGCA within 24 hours of completing their inspection, the order stated.

These airports include Nagpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Surat, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Shirdi, Cochin, Lucknow, Amritsar and Dehradun.

According to the order, the inspections aim to assess safety preparedness, operational readiness, the quality of passenger facilitation and the airline’s responsiveness during the ongoing disruption.

DGCA has also instructed its officers to closely examine the status of flight delays and cancellations, congestion at terminal areas, the management of queues at check-in counters, security points and boarding gates, and the adequacy of operational manpower deployed by both IndiGo and the airport.

They have also been asked to look at whether airline help desks are being manned round the clock, the quality and timeliness of information being communicated to passengers about delays and cancellations, and the availability of essential amenities such as drinking water.

In addition to operational checks, the regulator has directed officials to evaluate the assistance provided to senior citizens, children, pregnant women and passengers with reduced mobility.

The order also states for a review of seating arrangements in holding areas, presence of senior airline management at airports, the hygiene and cleanliness of toilets and other terminal facilities, and the deployment of housekeeping staff.

Officials have been instructed to examine the status of pending baggage deliveries and any backlog, and to interact directly with passengers to obtain feedback on the support they have received.

The DGCA has also asked officers to check whether dedicated help desks run by IndiGo are functioning effectively, whether the airline and airport operator have established operational control rooms, and whether grievance handling mechanisms are working as intended.

Another area of scrutiny, according to the order, will be the timeliness of SMS, WhatsApp and email notifications being sent to passengers regarding delays and cancellations.

The order also instructs all the officers to coordinate with airport directors, airline station heads, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport operators to ensure a complete assessment.