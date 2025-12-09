IndiGo told to cut flights amid cancellations. What does that mean for the passenger?

The government has directed IndiGo to cut planned flights by 5% amid rampant cancellations, even as India's largest airline by passengers carried limps back to normalcy—in fits and starts. A sign of things to come? A lone passenger stands at a IndiGo ticket counter at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday (9 December 2025). (ANI)

What does this mean for the passenger? Fewer flights does mean higher ticket prices, especially during the year-end holiday season. But the reality is more nuanced. Let's dive in.

Has this been done before? This is not the first time that India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked an airline to curtail its schedule.

In 2022, the DGCA asked SpiceJet Ltd. to halve the number of scheduled flights due to safety reasons. That had little impact since the airline was already operating at less than 50% capacity.

In 2012, DGCA asked the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines to file a realistic flight schedule in 24 hours. This is the first time that a well capitalised airline had to face the wrath of the regulator. To be sure, the DGCA is well within its rights to ask the airline to curtail its schedule for lack of its ability to fly.

How many IndiGo flights will be cancelled? According to the winter schedule, IndiGo hae scheduled 2,145 daily or 15,014 weekly flights—including 13,897 domestic departures and 908 international in January 2026, according to Cirium—an aviation analytics company.

A 5% reduction, as mandated by the DGCA, would mean 107 fewer IndiGo flights daily or roughly 750 weekly flights weekly. To be sure, these numbers are still lower than what the airline is aiming to operate in January 2026.

What do IndiGo flight cuts mean for the passenger? Due to the ongoing mess, the DGCA will be cautious on trimming the number of flights. Expect fewer IndiGo planes on routes already serviced by Air India, Akasa Air or SpiceJet Ltd.

Still, striking a balance would be hard since IndiGo has listed the pilot rest-and-safety regulations as a key reason for the cancellations. A reduction in redeye flights, therefore, is the most optimal way out.

Will flight cuts hurt IndiGo? Any change in number of operational flights has a direct impact on revenue from operations, especially if aircraft are on damp lease. Fewer flights also means reduced utilization and, in turn, profitability.

Will other airlines step up to fill the IndiGo gap? Unlikely, since Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet also have capacity constraints stemming from supply-chain issues. Essentially, expect few to none redeye flights if IndiGo is told to exit those slots.

But if IndiGo is told to exit Delhi or Mumbai routes, then Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet to swoop in since airports at these locations draw the most traffic, irrespective of whether IndiGo flies or not.

It's worth noting here that Air India and Akasa Air have stayed away from wet or damp lease as a matter of policy, while SpiceJet is saddled with them. That allows the Ajay Singh-led budget carrier to swoop in immediately.

Tail Note IndiGo's lean, high-utilisation operating model is a drain on human resources, especially pilots which it has fewer than Air India at present. That's manifested in the crisis that's unfolded at airports across India.

But more than its reputation of ‘IndiGo Standard Time’, the flight cancellations are set to have a bearing on the airline's financial health. Already hit by a sliding rupee against the dollar, the regulatory oversight means additional administrative burden. That's a cross IndiGo has to bear for losing its focus.

As for India's aviation industry, 2025 is largely a washout—first the Pahalgam attack reduced traffic during the summer vacation and then the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad hurt its reputation. Now, IndiGo's flight cancellations have laid to rest year-end travel plans. It's a year best forgotten.