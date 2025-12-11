Amid IndiGo chaos, staffer's calm response to angry flyers earns praise online: 'Maine apne aap ko train kar liya hai'

As IndiGo continues to grapple with massive delays and cancellations, a LinkedIn post highlighting the remarkable composure of one of its ground staff members is going viral online. The IndiGo ground staffer wins praise for her calm response. (PTI)

Taking to LinkedIn, Prateek Malpani wrote that his 7 pm Delhi flight was delayed for nearly 10 hours, finally taking off at 5 am the next morning. Amid the chaos, long queues and rising tempers, he noticed a young IndiGo staff member quietly absorbing anger from distressed passengers. After two hours at the counter, he told her not to take the hostility personally. Her reply, he said, left him stunned.

“Sir, maine toh apne aap ko train kar liya hai - bade daant rahe ho toh samjhenge maa-baap daant rahe hain, chhote daantenge toh samjhenge bhai-behen se ladai ho rahi hai. Aur kya kar sakte hain (Sir, I’ve trained myself. If elders scold me, I take it as parents scolding me. If younger people shout, I take it as a fight with siblings. What else can we do)?”

The staff member further said that in a few days, things would return to normal: “Thode din baad aap phir se aaoge, hum phir se bolenge ‘IndiGo mein aapka swagat hai.’ Life will be normal again.”

Malpani praised her humour, patience and emotional maturity at a time when passengers were losing their cool. His post also questioned how often people snap at service workers who have little control over operational crises.

(Also Read: IndiGo pilot says ‘I am sorry’ as he addresses passengers on Coimbatore-bound flight: ‘I want to go home too’)

How did social media react?

The post prompted dozens of reactions on LinkedIn. “I’ve never understood people who shout at waitstaff. It doesn’t solve the problem,” one user wrote.

“This is such a powerful reflection. In organisations too, outcomes rarely change because someone raised their voice, they change when someone shows understanding. Kindness isn’t soft. It’s a strength that creates trust, diffuses tension, and brings out the best in people. We underestimate how far a little empathy can go, especially when systems, not individuals, are the bottleneck,” commented another.

“Staying calm while being screamed at is not something everyone can do,” said a third user.

“Sincerely appreciate the ground staff at Indigo for stepping up and handling situations with calm and professionalism,” commented another.