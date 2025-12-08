IndiGo pilot says ‘I am sorry’ as he addresses passengers on Coimbatore-bound flight: ‘I want to go home too’

An IndiGo pilot’s heartfelt in-flight announcement amid the ongoing chaos has surfaced online. In a video shared by Pradeep Krishnan, the pilot working for the airline, said “I am sorry” to the passengers on his flight, adding that he understood their situation and explaining how he wanted to go home too. An IndiGo pilot who addressed the passengers on a Coimbatore-bound flight. (Instagram/@capt_pradeepkrishnan)

“I am sorry! I completely get how tough it is when a flight causes you to miss something important. I promise you, we’re not on strike. As pilots, we’re trying our best, and we want to go home too,” Krishnan wrote.

He continued, “A lot has been happening in the last few days, and my heart goes out to everyone who’s stuck or stranded. I know it’s not easy. Our flight into Coimbatore was delayed too, and I’ve seen all the videos of people getting upset and angry. But I just want to appreciate my passengers flying into Coimbatore. They were so patient and supportive.”

He shared that though it’s a tough time, the team will bounce back. “Please be kind to our ground staff. They are trying their best to get you home,” he urged as he concluded his Instagram post.

“I also want to go home,” he says in the video as he goes on to explain the current situation.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Be kind and gentle! Respect! Real Human!” Another added, "Take rest and also go for more crew appointments.”

A third expressed, “Aww, such a sweet gesture, with everything happening around!” A fourth wrote, “Absolutely no one wants such tough times in life, hope things settle soon for flights, staff & passengers as well.”

Hundreds of IndiGo flights have been cancelled as the airline’s operational issues entered their seventh day. In addition to apologising for the inconveniences caused, IndiGo has also issued status updates about their flights.