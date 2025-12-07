Who is Pieter Elbers, the Dutch CEO of embattled Indian airline IndiGo?

IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers has been in the news ever since the airline cancelled hundreds of flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across airports in India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now formally issued a show-cause notice to Elbers, holding the airline accountable for large-scale operational disruptions in recent days. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been served a show-cause notice by the DGCA(REUTERS)

In its notice, the regulatory body on Saturday demanded that the CEO provide an explanation within 24 hours for a week of widespread cancellations and delays. The IndiGo chaos has left thousands of passengers demanding answers and accountability from the low-cost carrier.

Who is Pieter Elbers?

Pieter Elbers is the Dutch CEO of India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo. He is currently based in Delhi NCR and works out of IndiGo’s corporate headquarters in Gurgaon.

Elbers, 55, is an aviation veteran — before he joined IndiGo, he was the CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from 2014 to 2022.

Childhood and education

Elbers was born in 1970 in the South Holland province of the Netherlands. He studied at Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Venlo where he received a Bachelor in Logistics Management.

Elbers also holds an MBA degree from the Open University of the Netherlands.

According to his LinkedIn profile, in 2006, Elbers did an executive education programme from Columbia Business School.

Pieter Elbers’ aviation career

Elbers started his career with the Dutch airline KLM in 1992. In his first job, he worked as supervisor aircraft loading at the Schiphol hub.

Over the next six years, he held a number of managerial positions in the Netherlands as well as abroad — including Japan, Greece and Italy.

In 2005, Elbers returned to the Netherlands and was appointed Senior Vice President of network & alliances at KLM.

In 2011, he joined the board of managing directors in 2011 as KLM’s chief operating officer. Three years later, he was promoted to President and CEO of the airline.

In June 2022, IndiGo announced the appointment of Elbers as its new CEO, replacing Ronojoy Dutta, who had retired. Elbers formally took charge as the CEO of IndiGo in September 2022.

IndiGo CEO on life in India

In 2024, Elbers opened up about his life in India. Reflecting on his professional and personal experience in India, Pieter Elbers said that the country is now his home.

“Being a part of IndiGo and now living now in India for two years....IndiGo and this beautiful country India have indeed become a part of me. Bharat ab ghar jaisa lagta hai,” he said.