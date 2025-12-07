Did SpiceJet just take a veiled dig at IndiGo? Airline's post on 'chaos' goes viral

As IndiGo continues to grapple with large scale flight cancellations that have disrupted travel schedules across the country, a post by SpiceJet on X has become a talking point online. Although the airline did not mention IndiGo directly, it shared a video of one of its flights landing, accompanied by the caption: “The calm in the chaos” SpiceJet grabbed attention with a post titled "the calm in the chaos".(REUTERS)

Take a look here at the post:

Within hours, the post had crossed more than 5 lakh views and attracted a wide range of reactions, with many users interpreting it as a subtle commentary on the ongoing aviation turmoil.

IndiGo’s operational crisis deepens

The viral moment comes at a time when thousands of passengers have been affected by IndiGo’s operational disruptions. In the past few days, over five hundred flights have either been cancelled or severely delayed as the airline struggles to adjust to newly introduced and more stringent crew rostering requirements. The ripple effect of these changes has resulted in widespread inconvenience at airports nationwide.

Passengers have reported long queues, repeated rescheduling and unexpected cancellations, placing pressure on airport authorities and competing airlines as they attempt to accommodate an overflow of stranded travellers.

Airline says stabilisation efforts underway

Responding to the crisis, IndiGo noted that calibrated operational adjustments will remain in effect for the next forty eight hours. The carrier assured that it is working towards normalising schedules and gradually restoring punctuality across its network.

In an official statement IndiGo said, "Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible." The airline added that recovery measures were being implemented to minimise passenger inconvenience and regain operational rhythm.