African woman climbs onto IndiGo counter at Mumbai airport amid mass flight cancellations. Watch

As IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations continue to disrupt operations across the country, a video of an African woman climbing onto the airline’s counter at Mumbai airport and shouting at airline staff is going viral on social media. More than 400 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Friday.(Instagram/@vishalpatel.vj)

More than 400 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Friday, deepening an operational crisis that has left thousands of passengers stranded at major airports. Amid the mounting frustration, the viral video shows an African woman demanding answers from IndiGo staff after her flight was abruptly cancelled. When she allegedly receives no response, she loses her temper, climbs onto the counter, and begins shouting about the airline’s mismanagement.

In the footage, other passengers can also be seen gathered around the counter, many equally frustrated. The video was shared on Instagram by user @ishalpatel.vj with the caption “Indigo delays and Passenger relays”.

Social media reactions

Reactions to the viral clip were mixed. One user criticised the outburst, saying, “Im sorry what you are going through but how will yelling and harassing Commercial staff and ground support team help you?”

Another empathised with the woman, saying, “She must really be going through something and the flight meant something to her. cancellation of the flight might have been something hard for her to accept, I feel her pain.”

Some users also defended her frustration. “Indigo airline always do this delay in flights , and because of this, the lady missed her international connecting flight. She has every right to be frustrated. When we travel internationally, connecting flights can cost more money, so IndiGo should take responsibility and provide compensation. This situation is not fair,” a user wrote.

Another Instagrammer claimed that the woman said she was forced to abandon her trip. “I’m going back to my country. I’m returning because you ruined my ticket. So I’m going back to France. I’m returning to France. I’m going back to my country. They ruined everything. They spoiled everything. When they mess things up, they expect people to just deal with it. They want to keep people occupied. There’s nothing to eat, nowhere to sleep. I’m leaving and going back.’this is what she said,’” the comment read.

IndiGo flight crisis

Notably, the video surfaced online amid widespread travel disruption caused by IndiGo’s operational crisis. In the last few days, over 500 flights have been cancelled or delayed as the carrier struggles to adapt to stringent new crew rostering rules.

IndiGo, meanwhile, stated that calibrated adjustments will remain in place over the next 48 hours. It added that it will normalise operations and progressively recover punctuality across the network.

“Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible," read an IndiGo statement.