IndiGo flight status live updates: 19 flights cancelled at Ahmedabad airport, 6 more in Thiruvananthapuram

As many flights were cancelled or delayed, confusion continued at major airports as frustrated passengers waited for updates and also tried to locate their luggage. Many took to social media to express their anger as airfares rose sharply on several routes.

IndiGo flight cancellations live

Here are some key points to know related to the chaos:

Why are IndiGo flights getting cancelled?

IndiGo has said the disruptions are due to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges,” including the rollout of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

These rules ensure pilots and crew get enough rest between flights, which placed a large number of IndiGo pilots on compulsory rest at the same time the airline increased its winter schedule on October 26.

Airline fares skyrocket amid IndiGo crisis

Hit by IndiGo’s mass cancellations across India, passengers are now facing sharp fare rises as they look for other flights.

A one-way, one-stop, economy class SpiceJet ticket from Kolkata to Mumbai for December 6 was priced as high as ₹90,000, while an Air India ticket from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar was listed at ₹84,485 on the airlines’ websites. Similar fare spikes were seen on several other busy routes.

DGCA withdraws FDTL norms, orders probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday placed its Flight Duty Time Limitations orders in abeyance to help steady the situation.

The aviation regulator has also set up a four-member panel to find out what caused the disruptions. It added that the situation suggests possible gaps in internal oversight, operational readiness and compliance planning, which “warrant an independent examination.”