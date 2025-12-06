IndiGo flight status live updates: 19 flights cancelled at Ahmedabad airport, 6 more in Thiruvananthapuram
IndiGo flight status live updates: Twelve departure IndiGo flights and 7 arrival flights were cancelled at Ahmedabad airport on Saturday amid operational disruptions, airtport officials told ANI. Meanwhile, six IndiGo flights were cancelled at Thiruvananthapuram airport.
- 13 Mins agoIndiGo to provide automatic refunds for cancelled flights
- 21 Mins agoLong queues at Chennai airport amid IndiGo cancellations
- 27 Mins ago‘Taking strict action’, says civil aviation minister on IndiGo crisis
- 40 Mins agoSpiceJet running 100 additional flights amid IndiGo crisis
- 55 Mins ago6 IndiGo flights cancelled at Thiruvananthapuram airport
- 1 Hr 2 Mins ago19 flights cancelled at Ahmedabad Airport
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoDelhi's IGI airport issues advisory amid IndiGo chaos
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoRailways increases coaches in premium trains
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoAirfares skyrocket as IndiGo chaos continues
- 1 Hr 28 Mins agoDGCA grants IndiGo relief but orders probe
- 1 Hr 44 Mins agoWhen will IndiGo operations return to normal?
IndiGo flight status live: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, continues to face operational disruptions, and several flight cancellations are expected on Saturday as well. In a video message on Friday, the company’s CEO said the number of cancellations today is likely to stay below 1,000. Friday saw the highest count of IndiGo cancellations, rising well above 1,000 and leaving passengers stranded at airports across the country...Read More
As many flights were cancelled or delayed, confusion continued at major airports as frustrated passengers waited for updates and also tried to locate their luggage. Many took to social media to express their anger as airfares rose sharply on several routes.
IndiGo flight cancellations live
Here are some key points to know related to the chaos:
Why are IndiGo flights getting cancelled?
IndiGo has said the disruptions are due to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges,” including the rollout of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).
These rules ensure pilots and crew get enough rest between flights, which placed a large number of IndiGo pilots on compulsory rest at the same time the airline increased its winter schedule on October 26.
Airline fares skyrocket amid IndiGo crisis
Hit by IndiGo’s mass cancellations across India, passengers are now facing sharp fare rises as they look for other flights.
A one-way, one-stop, economy class SpiceJet ticket from Kolkata to Mumbai for December 6 was priced as high as ₹90,000, while an Air India ticket from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar was listed at ₹84,485 on the airlines’ websites. Similar fare spikes were seen on several other busy routes.
DGCA withdraws FDTL norms, orders probe
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday placed its Flight Duty Time Limitations orders in abeyance to help steady the situation.
The aviation regulator has also set up a four-member panel to find out what caused the disruptions. It added that the situation suggests possible gaps in internal oversight, operational readiness and compliance planning, which “warrant an independent examination.”
IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo to provide refunds for cancelled flights and hotel accommodations
IndiGo flight status live updates: To soften the blow for stranded travellers, IndiGo announced several relief measures:
- Automatic refunds for all cancelled flights
- Full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and December 15, 2025
- Thousands of hotel rooms arranged across multiple cities for affected passengers
- Ground transportation support to move passengers to hotels and alternate flights
- Food and snacks being offered at airports
- Lounge access for senior citizens wherever possible
IndiGo flight status live updates: Long queues at Chennai airport amid IndiGo cancellations
IndiGo flight status live updates: Long queues were seen in visuals shared by PTI amid the ongoing operation disruptions at IndiGo. Many flights are being cancelled today as well for a fifth straight day.
IndiGo flight status live updates: ‘Taking strict action’, says civil aviation minister on IndiGo crisis
IndiGo flight status live updates: Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "...We have formed a committee which will inquire into all this so that they can establish where things went wrong and who did it wrong. We are going to take necessary action on that also. This thing shouldn't be left unattended. We are taking strict action on this, so that whoever was responsible into this needs to pay for it."
IndiGo flight status live updates: SpiceJet running 100 additional flights amid IndiGo crisis
IndiGo flight status live updates: SpiceJet chairman & managing director Ajay Singh said that SpiceJet has been extending help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days amid the ongoing issue of IndiGo flight delays and cancellations nationwide.
"What happened is extremely unfortunate, and it has caused a huge amount of inconvenience to passengers...I am sure the government is working really hard to make sure the problem is resolved at the earliest...I am sure IndiGo is doing its best... We (SpiceJet) are attempting to help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days. It is important to find out what happened and why. We welcome the government's decision to constitute a committee..." he said.
IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo CEO issues apology
IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologised to the airline's customers in his first public remarks since the crisis began, adding: "I do understand that these disruptions ... have shaken (customers') belief in IndiGo's reliability."
Elbers added that it would take some time to return to a "full, normal situation", and that it was anticipated this could be between December 10-15.
IndiGo flight status live updates: 6 IndiGo flights cancelled at Thiruvananthapuram airport
IndiGo flight status live updates: Out of the total 26 IndiGo flights scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram airport, 6 flights have been cancelled, airport officials told ANI. These include 3 domestic arrivals and 3 domestic departures.
IndiGo flight status live updates: 19 flights cancelled at Ahmedabad Airport
IndiGo flight status live updates: 7 arrival flights and 12 departure flights were cancelled between 12 am and 6 am on December 6 at Ahmedabad Airport, officials told ANI.
IndiGo flight status live updates: Delhi's IGI airport issues advisory amid IndiGo chaos
IndiGo flight status live updates: Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi issued a passenger advisory, assuring that Indigo flight operations are now "steadily resuming" after the airline fiasco that saw over 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday.
"We are glad to update that Indigo flight operations are now steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy following the brief disruption. Please check the status of your booking and flight before leaving from home," Delhi Airport said.
IndiGo flight status live updates: Railways increases coaches in premium trains
IndiGo flight status live updates: The Railway Ministry on Friday decided to increase 116 coaches in 37 premium trains for the convenience of travellers in view of the disruption of Indigo airline's flight services.
"These trains originate from important stations such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu Tawi, Patna, Howrah and Chennai, and provide connectivity to several big and small cities," officials said.
IndiGo flight status live updates: Airfares skyrocket as IndiGo chaos continues
IndiGo flight status live updates: As IndiGo cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, passengers were forced to look for alternatives to reach their destinations and they were met with skyrocketing fares offered by other airlines. Some passengers said that the fares were two to three times than the normal amount.
A travel portal recently showed the fastest flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on Air India at over ₹40,000 on December 4. A one-way one-stop economy-class SpiceJet Kolkata-Mumbai flight ticket for December 6 costed up to ₹90,000, and a similar ticket of Air India for Mumbai-Bhubaneswar went up to ₹84,485, according to the airlines' websites.
IndiGo flight status live updates: DGCA grants IndiGo relief but orders probe
IndiGo flight status live updates: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted IndiGo relief from provisions limiting pilot duty hours at night until February 10. The regulator insisted the exemption was granted “solely to facilitate operational stabilisation.
On Friday, DGCA also constituted a four-member committee to conduct an independent review of the operational breakdown, citing “deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning”.
IndiGo flight status live updates: When will IndiGo operations return to normal?
IndiGo flight status live updates: IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers said that things are expected to return to normal between December 10 and 15.
"December 5 was the most severely impacted day, with the number of cancellations well over 1000. I extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience it has caused to our customers. It will take some time to return to a full normal situation, which we do anticipate between 10-15 December," Elbers said in a video message.