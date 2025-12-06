Indigo meltdown: Govt imposes cap on airlines amid surge in air ticket prices

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday said that it has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure “fair” and “reasonable” fares across all affected routes to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing amid concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption after the country’s largest airline- IndiGo cancelled at least 1,600 flights over the week due to mismanagement in planning the crew roster . Passengers wait outside the IndiGo airlines ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, after several IndiGo airlines flights were cancelled, in Mumbai, on Saturday. (REUTERS)

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption. In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes,” the ministry said in a statement.

“These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises. The objective of this directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel — including senior citizens, students, and patients- are not subjected to financial hardship during this period,” the statement said.

The ministry said that an official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed. It, however, did not share details on the fare limit that they have set for the airlines.

The statement further said that the government would continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. “Any deviation from the prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest,” it said.

Following IndiGo’s mass cancellation of flights across the country on Friday due to mismanagement in planning the crew roster as per the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) implemented on November 1, the airfares surged sharply across all airlines -- in many cases touching five to ten times the usual rates on major sectors.

Round-trip prices on the busiest routes crossed Rs80,000– ₹90,000. A Delhi–Mumbai return ticket was listed as high as ₹93,000, while Bengaluru was showing ₹92,000, Kolkata ₹94,000, and Chennai ₹80,000. In normal circumstances, economy round-trip fares on these routes rarely exceed Rs20,000–25,000, and even last-minute bookings seldom go beyond ₹30,000.

