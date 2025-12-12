Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
Normalcy returns to Chandigarh airport as IndiGo crisis eases

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 08:56 am IST

After a tumultuous week of widespread flight disruptions caused by an IndiGo operational crisis, normalcy has finally begun to settle at Chandigarh International Airport. Airport officials, addressing a press conference on Thursday, confirmed that flight operations have significantly stabilized, with only four of the 29 scheduled IndiGo flights canceled through the day (specifically to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi). Authorities officially declared the situation “now normal.”

The airport is also prioritising the delivery of pending luggage, with 31 bags received from other stations awaiting handover. (HT File)
The airport shared data illustrating the severity of the crisis. December 5 was noted as one of the worst days, recording a staggering 32 cancellations and 21 delays. Operations were also heavily strained on December 6 with 25 cancellations. A notable improvement began on December 7, followed by a continued decline in disruptions. Passenger footfall is also improving, with approximately 4,000 travelers expected on Thursday, nearing routine operations after handling 4,454 passengers on December 10.

Refunds initiated

To manage the backlog and assist travelers, the airport deployed extra staff, including “May I Help You” personnel and Digi Buddies, with a focus on senior citizens, PRMs, and families. Priority services, queue management, and expanded check-in support were provided, including converting the first check-in counter into an IndiGo helpdesk.

IndiGo issued an official note confirming that refunds for cancelled flights have been initiated. Crucially, the airline announced two compensation measures. Offering 10,000 travel vouchers to customers stranded for many hours on December 3, 4, and 5. These are valid for 12 months. Secondly, 5,000 to 10,000 compensation will be provided to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure, with the amount based on the flight’s block time.

The airport is also prioritising the delivery of pending luggage, with 31 bags received from other stations awaiting handover. On December 10 alone, 51 bags were delivered, 36 of them directly to passengers’ residences.

