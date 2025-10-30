IndiGo to launch direct flights from Bengaluru to Riyadh starting November 16

Low-cost carrier IndiGo is set to introduce direct flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh starting November 16, 2025, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East. The service, to be operated using an Airbus A320 aircraft, will cater to the growing flow of business travellers, professionals, and tourists between India and Saudi Arabia. The Bengaluru to Riyadh service by IndiGo aims to meet rising demand from business travellers and tourists. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman switches jobs twice, still stuck on ORR, viral rant strikes a chord

The new route makes Riyadh the second Saudi city directly connected to Bengaluru, following Jeddah. IndiGo already flies from India to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah, and the latest addition is expected to boost connectivity between southern India and the Gulf region, said a press release by the airline.

ALSO READ | Hit child’s head on floor several times: Bengaluru man murders girlfriend’s daughter for interrupting privacy

According to the airline, the expansion comes amid rising passenger demand linked to trade, investment, and employment opportunities between the two countries.

Flight schedule Bengaluru to Riyadh (6E 0053): Operates on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, departing Bengaluru at 22:05 and arriving in Riyadh at 01:20 (+1).

Riyadh to Bengaluru (6E 0054): Operates on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, departing Riyadh at 02:20 and landing in Bengaluru at 09:15.

ALSO READ | From ambulance to crematorium: Bengaluru father alleges bribes after only daughter's death, police act

Mr Vinay Malhotra, Head of Sales for IndiGo, said, “As Saudi Arabia’s capital and a key hub for trade and investment, Riyadh is significant for IndiGo to strengthen air connectivity with India. This new route from Bengaluru marks IndiGo’s fourth non-stop connection to Riyadh, after Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. It will enhance accessibility for business and workforce from the region while reinforcing IndiGo’s growing network across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. With this launch, we continue our focus on expanding international connectivity and making travel more convenient.”

Passengers can now book tickets for the route through IndiGo’s website, mobile app, or authorised travel agents.