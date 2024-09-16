Indore hit-and-run: Speeding BMW driver was in rush to deliver birthday cake

Initial investigations by the police in the BMW hit-and-run case that killed two young women in Indore revealed that the accused driver drove in the wrong direction in a rush to deliver a birthday cake to his friend. The scooter was badly damaged after being hit by a BMW in Indore.

The Indore police have arrested the main accused driver after launching a search operation. Police said he had fled the scene with his car after causing the accident in Indore's Khajarana area on Sunday, reported The Indian Express.

The driver Gajendra Pratap Singh (28) hails from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and was living in Indore's Suncity. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in a hurry to deliver a cake for his friend’s birthday, which is why he drove in the wrong direction,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Kundan Mandloi said.

Police also said Singh works at a BPO in Indore and had brought the car second-hand a while ago. A case was registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against him.

How did the accident happen?

Two young women – Lakshmi Tomar (24) and Diksha Jadon (25) – were returning home on their scooter after participating in a Ganesh temple fair in Khajrana, police said.

Around 11.30 pm on Sunday, a speeding BMW coming in the wrong direction hit the scooter and threw the two women onto the road, leading to critical injuries.

“According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries,” Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav told news agency PTI.

The victim Lakshmi Tomar is the only earning member of her family since her father passed away last year, a family member said. Originally from Shivpuri, Tomar was supporting her family by working in Indore.

Another victim Diksha Jadon hails from Gwalior and was working in a public sector bank branch in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)