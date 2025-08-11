Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Indore man stabbed to death for objecting to spitting on road; three arrested

PTI |
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 03:10 pm IST

The victim, Lekhraj (25), who owned a dhaba in the city, was killed in the Vijay Nagar area late on Sunday night.

Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing to death the owner of an eatery after he objected to one of them spitting gutkha on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said.

The accused attacked Lekhraj with a knife, and he bled to death.(Pixabay/Representative)
The victim, Lekhraj (25), who owned a dhaba in the city, was killed in the Vijay Nagar area late on Sunday night, and the attackers fled the scene, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told PTI.

He said that the police arrested the accused, Raj Ahirwar (19), Pawan Rajak (20) and Jagdish Sisodia (33) based on information gathered during the investigation.

"One of the accused was travelling on a motorcycle when he spat gutkha on the road while Lekhraj was passing by with his two friends after closing the dhaba. The victim objected to this and an argument ensued," Singh said.

The accused attacked Lekhraj with a knife, and he bled to death, he said.

The official said the motorcycle and the knife used in the crime have been recovered, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
