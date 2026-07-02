Infra giant MEIL partners with Analog, to use physical intelligence for smart urban solutions

Hyderabad-based infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Wednesday entered into a strategic partnership with global technology company Analog to deploy “Physical Intelligence” technologies across India, with Telangana expected to emerge as a key hub for AI-driven infrastructure and smart urban solutions. India News

Analog founder and chief executive officer Alex Kipman and MEIL managing director P V Krishna Reddy signed the agreement in Hyderabad, announcing the formation of a joint venture.

Speaking to reporters, Kipman said that unlike artificial intelligence (AI), Physical Intelligence (PI) enables machines to perceive, understand and interact with the physical world through continuous learning, allowing them to respond intelligently to real-world environments.

“Under the collaboration, the joint venture plans to develop intelligent infrastructure, smart mobility systems, advanced sensing technologies, robotics, spatial computing applications, industrial automation, public safety solutions and AI-enabled operational platforms across the country,” Kipman said.

Krishna Reddy said the joint venture aims to combine MEIL’s infrastructure development and project execution capabilities with Analog’s expertise in artificial intelligence and Physical Intelligence technologies.

“We shall explore the technology in our electric vehicle manufacturing and power transmission systems,” he said.

Beyond deploying advanced technologies, the two companies announced plans to make long-term investments in India’s AI ecosystem by developing talent, upskilling the workforce in AI-related technologies and fostering collaboration among startups, researchers, academic institutions and businesses.

Earlier in the day, Krishna Reddy and Kipman met chief minister A Revanth Reddy and briefed him on the proposed joint venture.

During the meeting, they presented a pilot project for integrating traffic signals across Hyderabad using PI technology to improve traffic management.

Krishna Reddy explained how PI technology could be used to provide immediate solutions to urban challenges. He said the system should be capable of dynamically regulating traffic flow, particularly during heavy rain, to ensure smoother movement across the city.

Kipman told the chief minister that AI-powered systems could automatically adjust traffic signals based on real-time congestion, detect and repair water leaks before failures occur, optimise electricity distribution according to demand, and create emergency corridors for ambulances and fire services.