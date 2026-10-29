International tourism mart returns to Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang after 13 years

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will host the 14th International Tourism Mart (ITM) from October 29 to 31, bringing together more than 200 domestic and international tourism stakeholders to showcase the North Eastern region’s tourism potential and forge business partnerships.

Tawang last hosted the mart’s second edition in 2013, while the previous edition was held in Gangtok, Sikkim, in November 2025. (Representative)

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Organised by the Union ministry of tourism in association with the Arunachal Pradesh government and other North Eastern states, the event will return to Tawang after 13 years. The town last hosted the mart’s second edition in 2013, while the previous edition was held in Gangtok, Sikkim, in November 2025.

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Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of state for tourism and petroleum and natural gas Suresh Gopi, and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu are scheduled to attend the inaugural programme on October 29. The event will feature the inauguration of the North East Bazaar and cultural performances.

What is lined up?

The mart is expected to attract 43 international buyers from 22 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, Singapore and South Korea. Domestic buyers, tour operators, tourism service providers and sellers from all eight North Eastern states will also participate.

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{{^usCountry}} Destination presentations by Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will highlight their tourism attractions, experiences and combined travel circuits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Destination presentations by Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will highlight their tourism attractions, experiences and combined travel circuits. {{/usCountry}}

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Business-to-business sessions on October 30 will facilitate interactions between buyers and tourism service providers to expand market access and develop tourism products.

Technical discussions will focus on building a live-events and concert economy in the region and facilitating tourist access to protected and restricted areas. A presentation by Royal Enfield will explore opportunities in experience-based tourism.

The North East Bazaar will showcase traditional arts, handicrafts, textiles, regional cuisines and cultural heritage. Delegates will also visit attractions around Tawang, including Tawang Monastery, Jaswant Garh War Memorial, Jang Waterfall, Urgelling Gompa and Pankang Teng Tso Lake.

A regional meeting of tourism ministers from the North Eastern states, chaired by Shekhawat, is scheduled for October 30 to discuss tourism development and inter-state cooperation. Familiarisation tours for international delegates will begin from Guwahati on November 1.