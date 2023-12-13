2 men jump into Lok Sabha from gallery, MPs say they sprayed a gas; caught

Two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and sprayed an unknown substance, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said as members left the House following what is believed to be a major security breach. The intruders were nabbed and were being interrogated. (Screengrab)

The breach coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament. It happened shortly after floral tributes were being paid to those who laid down their lives defending the House.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shiv Sena lawmaker Arvind Sawant said some gas was used and it caused mild irritation. He added the two young men did not speak or raise slogans and that one of them took out a chit from his shoe.

Parliament security cordoned off the Lok Sabha chamber, and the surrounding areas as the House was adjourned until 2 pm. The intruders jumped into the members’ area from a visitor’s gallery. One of them sprayed some gas from a container. No injuries were reported.

Dastidar said the two were immediately nabbed.

Khagen Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from West Bengal’s Maldaha Uttar, was speaking when the intruders jumped in and rushed towards the Well of the Lok Sabha.

People aware of the matter said the intruders were being interrogated. Union minister Ashwani Vaishnaw was among those present in the House when the breach happened.