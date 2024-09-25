'Invited India already': Ukraine's Zelensky on 2nd global peace summit to end war with Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday he has invited India “already” to participate in the second international peace summit to end his country's prolonged war with Russia, news agency PTI reported. New York [US], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in New York on Tuesday. (File)(ANI)

Zelensky stressed that “unity always works for peace” and called for collective preparation from all countries to end the war “altogether”. "And I invite all of you, all principal nations to join us in this process, all who truly respect the UN Charter. We invite China. We invite Brazil. I have already invited India. We are working with African nations, all of Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, the Pacific region, and North America. All,” Zelensky said while addressing a UNSC meeting.

The Ukraine president stressed that the second peace summit will lead to real peace and pointed at the UN Charter as one of the ways to achieve it. "This process will “lead us to peace, to a just peace, a real peace, a peace that will last. All of us already know how to achieve it. We have the peace formula; we have the UN Charter, and we have all the strength needed to make it happen. What's needed is determination,” Zelensky added.

What PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Ukrainian President on Monday during his three-day visit to the United States. “We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability,” the prime minister said on X following the meeting.

Did India attend first Ukraine peace summit?

An Indian delegation from the Ministry of External Affairs participated in the 'Summit on Peace in Ukraine' hosted by Switzerland at Burgenstock on June 15-16. India did not sign any communique or the outcome document from the summit, but the MEA said that India will continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders to ensure an early end to the conflict.

