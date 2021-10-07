IS propaganda case: NIA files charge sheet against Madurai man

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Abdullah alias Saravana Kumar in the ISIS-Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir module case. The 31-year-old Madurai based man is accused of furthering ISIS ideology on social media, instigating people against India and establishing Khilafat. “He was also seeking cooperation from other countries to set up an army to establish an Islamic State in Tamil Nadu through Jihad,” the agency said in a statement.

Originally, the local police of Madurai city’s Teppakulam police station had first booked Abdullah on April 10 this year for his controversial post in support of the war against India. The FIR had charged him under various sections including Section 121, 121 A (attempting to wage war against the Indian government), 153 A, B and 505 (1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code for trying to promote enmity between different religious groups, Sections 15 (Terrorist Act) and 16 (Punishment for Terrorist Act) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA took over the case in May and the agency’s officials conducted searches in the house of the accused. NIA interrogated the accused and found that he is a “highly radicalised” member of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a fundamentalist organisation banned in many countries. “He had knowingly and willingly associated himself with ISIS recruiters with an intention to further propagate and support the activities of the ISIS,” the agency said. “Investigation by the NIA revealed that accused Abdullah was uploading posts on his Facebook account to instigate people to establish Khilafat and threaten the unity, security and sovereignty of India.”

The charge sheet was filed in the NIA special court in Chennai for his “incendiary” posts on Facebook in support of ISIS. The NIA has been after social media posts linked to terror in Tamil Nadu. In May, the NIA conducted searches at four places in Madurai in connection with its probe relating to incriminating Facebook posts by a suspect - Mohammad Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar. According to the agency, he is also believed to be an extremist advocating the ideology of ISIS and Hizb-Ut- Tahrir.