"This is a major milestone achievement for unconditionally secured satellite data communication using quantum technologies," ISRO said.(Reuters)
ISRO makes breakthrough demonstration of free-space Quantum Key Distribution over 300 metres

A number of key technologies were developed indigenously to accomplish this major feat, ISRO said.
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:21 PM IST

The Indian Space ResearchOrganisation (ISRO) said on Monday it has successfully demonstrated free-space Quantum Communication over a distance of 300 metres, for the first time in the country.

A number of key technologies were developed indigenously to accomplish this major feat, which included the use of indigenously developed 'NAVIC' receiver for time synchronisation between the transmitter and receiver modules, and gimbal mechanism systems instead of bulky large-aperture telescopes for optical alignment, it said.

"The demonstration has included live videoconferencing using quantum-key-encrypted signals.

This is a major milestone achievement for unconditionally secured satellite data communication using quantum technologies", the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

The Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology underpins Quantum Communication technology that ensures unconditional data security by virtue of the principles of quantum mechanics, which is not possible with the conventional encryption systems, ISRO explained.

The conventional cryptosystems used for data-encryption rely on the complexity of mathematical algorithms, whereas the security offered by quantum communication is based on the laws of Physics.

"Therefore, quantum cryptography is considered as 'future-proof', since no future advancements in the computational power can break quantum-cryptosystem", according to ISRO.

The free-space QKD was demonstrated at Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, between two line-of-sight buildings within the campus.

The experiment was performed at night, in order to ensure that there is no interference of the direct sunlight.

"The experiment is a major breakthrough towards ISRO's goal of demonstrating Satellite Based Quantum Communication (SBQC), where ISRO is gearing up to demonstrate the technology between two Indian ground stations", it said.

isro quantum key distribution
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON MONDAY, MARCH 22, 2021** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during launch of 'Catch the Rain' campaign, via video conferencing, on World Water Day, in New Delhi, Monday, March 22, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_22_2021_000098B) (PTI)
india news

‘Spend every penny under MNREGA for water conservation, supply’: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The prime minister’s comments came as he launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan’s second leg on the occasion of World Water Day.
Spectators’ stand collapses at Kabaddi tournament in Telangana, at least 100 injured
Spectators’ stand collapses at Kabaddi tournament in Telangana, at least 100 injured
india news

Spectators’ stand collapses at Kabaddi tournament in Telangana, at least 100 injured

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident happened as the gallery stand was overcrowded.
"I laud all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who went among people and worked hard during the campaign," Modi said.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi hails BJP's win in Goa municipal elections

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six municipal councils in Goa where elections were held on March 20. The party also won majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) where election was held on the same day, poll officials said.
Speaking about the Sunburn Festival in Goa, Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said that anything can be organised as long as there are stringent SOPs in place(Twitter)
india news

Goa mulls Covid-19 negative certificate for some states: Health minister Rane

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Panaji
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:31 PM IST
He said the proposal would be placed before the CM in the next couple of days, in order to stall any surge in cases in Goa. The decision on the Covid-19 negative certificate proposal will be taken by the CM, he added.
Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Parliament passes bill to club 7 castes in poll-bound Tamil Nadu under one nomenclature

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill-2021 to club seven castes in poll-bound Tamil Nadu under a single nomenclature— Devendrakula Vellalars, amid allegations from the opposition that the bill was cleared with an eye on the upcoming polls
The constable died on the stop during the incident, Kumar said.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Cop dies as bullet goes off accidentally while cleaning gun in Punjab

PTI, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Police constable Joginder Singh was attached for security duty with Anil Sareen, chief spokesperson of the Punjab BJP, a senior police official said .
Union minister Pralhad Joshi speaks in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (ANI)
india news

Amid opposition, Parliament passes bill aimed at boosting private investment in mining sector

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Assuring members in Rajya Sabha, Union mines minister Pralhad Joshi said the “progressive” bill will not curb the powers of states.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: 'Not an inch to BJP without a fight' says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
In the last 24 hours ending at 2 pm, 34,821 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.56 per cent. In picture - Covid-19 vaccination camp in Kochi, Kerala.(AP)
india news

Kerala records 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload climbs to 24,081

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:52 PM IST
While the Covid-19 caseload rose to 11,05,816, as many as 10,76,571 people have been cured of the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.
The jury for the prize, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on March 19 and unanimously selected Rahman as the recipient of the prize for 2020 and Sultan Qaboos, who died last year, as the recipient for 2019. (TWITTER/@narendramodi.)
india news

Gandhi Peace Prizes for 2019, 2020 awarded to Sultan Qaboos and Mujibur Rahman

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
A special exception was made for the award to be conferred on the two leaders, as the selection procedure for the prize does not allow it to be awarded posthumously. The prize is given for social, economic and political transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods.
This photo taken on March 21, 2021 shows university graduates attending a career fair in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (AFP)
india news

Overseas students including Indians not allowed to return for now: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The Chinese government’s bar on allowing foreign students to enter the country is still in place despite multiple requests to allow them to return to the country to resume in-person classes
Delhi is among the five states and Union territories that banned the sale to people below 25 years of age.(Getty image | Representational image)
india news

As Delhi lowers legal drinking age to 21, here are the rules in other states

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Here is a list of legal drinking age in some of the states and UTs in India.
The Budget Session of the Parliament, which had commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29.(PTI)
india news

'Very important business': BJP asks LS members to be present in House on Tuesday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:06 PM IST
"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021," the party's chief whip Rakesh Singh, said in release on Monday.
Telangana energy minister G Jagadeesh Reddy meeting the injured in Suryapet on Monday evening.(HT Photo)
india news

Viewers gallery collapses minutes before kabaddi match in Telangana, 100 injured

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The incident happened during the 47th national junior Kabaddi tournament in which players from other states were also participating.
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
india news

NHAI suffers 814 cr toll loss in 3 states due to farmers' protest

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
"Loss of revenue due to farmers' protest has primarily occurred in the states of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan," Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said said.
