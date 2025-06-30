ISS team with Shubhanshu Shukla, studies cancer cells in microgravity: ‘Could lead to better treatment on Earth’
Peggy Whitson leads the “Cancer in LEO-3” study on how tumour organoids and triple-negative breast cancer cells respond to microgravity aboard the ISS.
The Axiom-4 mission crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has begun active research aboard the International Space Station (ISS) following their successful arrival. Their initial focus includes “microgravity acclimation” as they engage in a series of experiments aimed at advancing medicine, agriculture, and space science.
Among the key investigations is the “Cancer in LEO-3” study, led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. This research explores how cancer cells behave in microgravity, with a specific focus on tumour organoids and a new model of triple-negative breast cancer. Scientists are analysing how these cells respond to drug treatments in space, with the objective of confirming previous findings and paving the way for innovative cancer therapies — both for patients on Earth and astronauts on extended space missions.
The four astronauts launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25 and arrived at the ISS on June 26.
Research on cancer could lead to better treatment on Earth
In collaboration with Axiom Space, the Cancer in LEO project from the Sanford Stem Cell Institute will examine tumour organoids in microgravity, aiming to detect early indicators of cancer to improve prediction and prevention.
The study is part of the expanded ISSCOR initiative, a joint effort by the Sanford Stem Cell Institute, JM Foundation, and Axiom Space, which leverages microgravity research to better understand stem cells, cancer progression, and aging—with the goal of enhancing disease prediction and developing new treatments for patients on Earth.
The Cancer in LEO-3 investigation builds upon data gathered during earlier Axiom missions focused on how cancer develops in space. This latest study will not only validate past findings on tumor organoids but also assess how a new triple-negative breast cancer model reacts to drug treatments in low Earth orbit (LEO).
The research holds significant value for space exploration, as it evaluates the effects of microgravity and space radiation on cancer cell development compared to their behaviour on Earth. Insights from this work could lead to more effective cancer therapies by identifying how metastatic cancer cells respond differently in space, potentially unlocking new therapeutic targets.
What role are Shubhanshu Shukla and others playing?
- Shubhanshu Shukla worked inside the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG) to support the Myogenesis experiment, which investigates the biological processes behind skeletal muscle loss in space – a major concern for long-term spaceflight. By identifying the pathways responsible for muscle degradation, the research aims to develop targeted therapies that could benefit both astronauts and patients on Earth with muscle-wasting conditions. Shukla also participated in an outreach event, speaking directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a conversation that underscored growing global cooperation in space exploration and inspired audiences back home.
- Tibor Kapu deployed the Rad Nano Dosimeter, a compact device used to track radiation exposure aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Understanding space radiation’s impact on the human body is vital for planning future missions to destinations like the Moon and Mars. The data gathered may also enhance Earth-based radiation safety tools in fields such as healthcare and environmental monitoring.
- Tibor also began setup for the Vitapric experiment, which studies how plant growth enhancers affect the development of microgreens in microgravity. The goal is to increase the nutritional content—such as vitamins, proteins, and minerals—of crops grown in space, contributing to sustainable food solutions for long-duration missions.
- In parallel, the Ax-4 crew launched the Cerebral Hemodynamics study, completing its initial session after installing necessary software. Using ultrasound technology, the study examines how microgravity affects blood flow in the brain. Insights from this research may help improve cardiovascular health in space and inform treatments for stroke and hypertension on Earth.
- Meanwhile, Peggy Whitson and Sławosz “Suave” Uznański-Wiśniewski are preparing to join Axiom Space Chief Scientist Dr. Lucie Low in a dedicated session on space radiation. The discussion will focus on the radiation experiments underway during Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) and how these findings could improve astronaut safety on future deep space journeys.