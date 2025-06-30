ISS team with Shubhanshu Shukla, studies cancer cells in microgravity: ‘Could lead to better treatment on Earth’

The Axiom-4 mission crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has begun active research aboard the International Space Station (ISS) following their successful arrival. Their initial focus includes “microgravity acclimation” as they engage in a series of experiments aimed at advancing medicine, agriculture, and space science. India's Shubhanshu Shukla with three other astronauts and International Space Station (ISS) crew after the Axiom-4 mission's Space-X Dragon spacecraft docked to the ISS, as part of the mission.(@SpaceX)

Among the key investigations is the “Cancer in LEO-3” study, led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. This research explores how cancer cells behave in microgravity, with a specific focus on tumour organoids and a new model of triple-negative breast cancer. Scientists are analysing how these cells respond to drug treatments in space, with the objective of confirming previous findings and paving the way for innovative cancer therapies — both for patients on Earth and astronauts on extended space missions.

The four astronauts launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25 and arrived at the ISS on June 26.

Research on cancer could lead to better treatment on Earth

In collaboration with Axiom Space, the Cancer in LEO project from the Sanford Stem Cell Institute will examine tumour organoids in microgravity, aiming to detect early indicators of cancer to improve prediction and prevention.

The study is part of the expanded ISSCOR initiative, a joint effort by the Sanford Stem Cell Institute, JM Foundation, and Axiom Space, which leverages microgravity research to better understand stem cells, cancer progression, and aging—with the goal of enhancing disease prediction and developing new treatments for patients on Earth.

The Cancer in LEO-3 investigation builds upon data gathered during earlier Axiom missions focused on how cancer develops in space. This latest study will not only validate past findings on tumor organoids but also assess how a new triple-negative breast cancer model reacts to drug treatments in low Earth orbit (LEO).

The research holds significant value for space exploration, as it evaluates the effects of microgravity and space radiation on cancer cell development compared to their behaviour on Earth. Insights from this work could lead to more effective cancer therapies by identifying how metastatic cancer cells respond differently in space, potentially unlocking new therapeutic targets.

What role are Shubhanshu Shukla and others playing?