close_game
close_game
News / India News / IT ministry withholds X account of ‘Hindutva Watch’

IT ministry withholds X account of ‘Hindutva Watch’

ByAditi Agrawal
Jan 17, 2024 12:13 PM IST

Raqib Hameed Naik, the founder of Hindutva Watch, said he received an email to this effect from X around 7pm on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Union ministry of electronics and information technology on Tuesday withheld the X account of @HindutvaWatchIn, which maintains an archive of attacks against religious minorities of India, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Since the blocking orders are confidential, it is currently not known which ministry or agency recommended that the account be blocked, and if any other social media accounts or websites have been blocked in this instance of blocking. (Cool Vector - stock.adobe.com)
Since the blocking orders are confidential, it is currently not known which ministry or agency recommended that the account be blocked, and if any other social media accounts or websites have been blocked in this instance of blocking. (Cool Vector - stock.adobe.com)

Raqib Hameed Naik, the founder of Hindutva Watch, said he received an email to this effect from X around 7pm on Tuesday. “We are writing to inform you that X has received a legal removal demand from that Government of India regarding your X account, @HindutvaWatchIn, that claims the following content violates India’s Information Technology Act, 2000”. It, however, did not specify the content that violated the law.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Indian law obligates X to withhold access to this content in India; however the content remains available elsewhere. Following the Indian legal process, we are in current communication with the Indian authorities,” the email said.

As per Blocking Rules 2009, the designated officer must make “reasonable efforts” to identify the person or intermediary that hosts the problematic content and give them a chance to appear before the Section 69A blocking committee. This is not required if the blocking order is issued as an emergency order. It is not known at this stage if this was an emergency blocking order.

Since the blocking orders are confidential, it is currently not known which ministry or agency recommended that the account be blocked, and if any other social media accounts or websites have been blocked in this instance of blocking.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On