‘Inappropriate to interfere in internal debate’: Italian legislator slams European socialist leader over ‘vote thieves' remark targeting BJP

Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini on Monday criticised European socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck over his "vote thieves, step down" remark targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying India has its own political institutions and judiciary to resolve domestic political disputes.

Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini (Deborah Bergamini/Facebook)

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“I believe everyone in a democracy is free to put forward whatever arguments and accusations they wish, provided they can substantiate them,' she said in a Facebook post.

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Her remarks came after Filibeck, the Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), described Indian democracy as being "under attack" and voiced support for Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Filibeck said international gatherings were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Filibeck said international gatherings were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India. {{/usCountry}}

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"Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said.

Filibeck also said the PES, the Congress and other political movements across the world were part of a progressive alliance committed to social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy, according to ANI.

Bergamini hails India-Italy ties

Bergamini also stressed the close ties between India and Italy, saying it was inappropriate to interfere in the domestic political affairs of a friendly country with which Italy has a special strategic partnership and extensive cooperation across various sectors.

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“Moreover, in cases like this, it is inappropriate to interfere in the domestic political debate of a major friendly country with which our nation has established a special strategic partnership, developing close cooperation across all sectors,” she added.

She questioned the appropriateness of European representatives lecturing India on democracy, pointing to the country's large electorate.

"Moreover, as Europeans, we find it inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to cast their votes. India possesses its own political institutions and judiciary; any conflicts or disputes should be addressed and resolved in accordance with the established rules of democracy," she added.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took a veiled dig at Congress leaders, including Gandhi, after Filibeck raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at the Congress's Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad.

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"Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I'm not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India," Rijiju said in a post on X, without naming anyone.

Rahul Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy were seen laughing and applauding in a widely circulated video of Filibeck raising the slogan, which was in reference to the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India's domestic political affairs.

In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi had become a "puppet of foreign powers & George Soros wanting instability in India".

"Rahul Gandhi wants Regime Change with Foreign help," he said, claiming that the Congress leader's interactions with foreign delegates reflected an attempt to seek international support to remove the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended Filibeck's remarks and questioned the BJP's criticism of the Italian politician.

"If Modi can offer Melody chocolates to the Italian Prime Minister, then an Italian politician can come here and speak about this country. Democracy is being murdered in the country; this is a UN and human rights issue, not a matter involving any foreign power," Raut said.