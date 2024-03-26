 Jairam Ramesh calls Atal Pension Yojana a ‘paper tiger’, Nirmala Sitharaman counters | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Jairam Ramesh calls Atal Pension Yojana a ‘paper tiger’, Nirmala Sitharaman counters

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Atal Pension Yojana a poorly-designed scheme that “needs officials to hoodwink and coerce people into participating in it”.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hit back at Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh after he questioned her over ‘Atal Pension Yojana’, calling it a ‘poorly designed scheme’.

It all started after Ramesh shared a news article that claimed about Atal Pension Yojana accounts being opened without approval.

“The “flagship” Atal Pension Yojana is a very poorly-designed scheme, a paper tiger that needs officials to hoodwink and coerce people into participating in it. It’s a fitting representation of the Modi Government’s policymaking: headline management, with few benefits actually reaching the people!” Ramesh had said in a post on X.

The finance minister hit back at Ramesh, accusing him of using ‘verbal sophistry’ to hide facts, and alleged that the Congress leader is either being ‘malicious’ or ‘ignorant’ of the basic tenets of designing a good pension scheme.

ALSO READ: Electoral bonds are ‘post-raid’ bribes to BJP-led government: Jairam Ramesh

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress leader was quick to respond to the minister, arguing,"It is refreshing that the Finance Minister has admitted that the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is coercive and forces people to enrol without their consent. It is a very simple fact - the Indian Council of Social Science Research’s study shows that banks are taking money from people’s accounts under the name of APY."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The FM hides this reality behind “verbal sophistry” like “best practice choice architecture” and various foreign academics, a community often derided by her boss," the Congress leader added.

Responding to Ramesh's posts, the minister launched a fresh counterattack, calling him a ‘spin doctor’. 

“Surprised that @Jairam_Ramesh plays a spin doctor here. You say: “Finance Minister has admitted that the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is coercive and forces people to enrol without their consent.” When there is no coercion or force at all, where have I admitted any such! Under APY, Direct Debit is only allowed with consent of the subscriber. At the time of application, a subscriber gives express & explicit authorization indicating contribution amount, frequency of contribution and auto-debit from his/her bank account,” she said. The minister then presented her arguments to counter Ramesh's attacks on the Atal Pension Yojana.

“@INCIndia ’s empty sloganeering of 'Garibi Hatao' has never worked because your focus and commitment was absent. The motto of @narendramodi and the GoI is to deliver on the ground which helps the poor & the vulnerable,” she added.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Jairam Ramesh calls Atal Pension Yojana a ‘paper tiger’, Nirmala Sitharaman counters
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On